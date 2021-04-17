DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday, in Mumbai. Both teams made a winning start this season but tasted defeat in their second match respectively.

DC defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their first match before losing by three wickets to Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, PBKS defeated RR by four runs before losing by six wickets to CSK.

The common theme in both the defeats was the surprising nature of the Wankhede Stadium pitch. The Mumbai ground is known for producing big scores with the pitch usually being flat and hard. However, in the last two matches, the seam bowlers have been able to extract a lot of help out of the pitch with the ball sticking in it on its way to the batsmen.

With dew playing a major role in the second innings, batting first has become a tough task at the Wankhede. DC managed just 147/8 against RR with the top and middle order failing. They had scored 190/3 batting second in their first match at the same venue. Meanwhile, PBKS scored 221/6 in their season opener batting first but could only manage 106/8 against CSK.

Both teams failed to assess the pitch after they were asked to bat first leading to sub-par totals. With little to worry about their bowling, DC and PBKS will aim for a better batting display on Sunday to take the toss out of the contention.

Here’s all the details about the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings:

When will the eleventh match of the IPL between DC and PBKS take place?

The eleventh match of IPL 2021 between DC and PBKS will take place on 18 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.