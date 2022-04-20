DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI news, cricket fantasy tips, injury update and pitch report

In Indian Premier League 2022, Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals have been facing a rather turbulent phase in recent times. There are reports of a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp and it will be interesting how the team reacts to it. As far as their position on the points table is concerned, DC are at the 8th spot with three losses and two wins.

Punjab Kings has been blowing hot and cold all season. Only Liam Livingstone has been the consistent performer for the side and they would want the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan to stand up and make their presence felt.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings encounter.

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs PBKS Match Details

The DC vs PBKS match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, 20 April at 7:30 pm.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

DC vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

