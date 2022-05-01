DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will aim to strengthen their playoff hopes by continuing the winning momentum against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
DC are coming off a 4-wicket win against KKR and will be high on confidence. The same can be said about the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, who have won their last two encounters.
LSG are at number three in the points table with 12 points. DC, on the other hand, are at number 6 with 8 points. The Rishabh Pant-led side, however, have an extra match on their hands and if they can beat LSG, it will make the race to playoff really interesting.
Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, here is everything you need to know:
DC vs LSG Telecast
Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.
DC vs LSG Live Streaming
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
DC vs LSG Match Details
The DC vs LSG match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 1 May at 3:30 PM IST.
DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: David Warner
Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batsmen: David Warner, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
It may have taken a few games for Rahul to find his groove in IPL 2022, but on the evidence of the past few seasons this could be yet another fruitful year for the Lucknow skipper.
KL Rahul's first century as a captain came in 2020 when he scored 132 not out against his former side Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.
KL Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction"