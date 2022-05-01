Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will aim to strengthen their playoff hopes by continuing the winning momentum against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

DC are coming off a 4-wicket win against KKR and will be high on confidence. The same can be said about the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants, who have won their last two encounters.

LSG are at number three in the points table with 12 points. DC, on the other hand, are at number 6 with 8 points. The Rishabh Pant-led side, however, have an extra match on their hands and if they can beat LSG, it will make the race to playoff really interesting.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs LSG Telecast

Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 HD, channels will telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

DC vs LSG Live Streaming

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs LSG Match Details

The DC vs LSG match is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 1 May at 3:30 PM IST.

DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: David Warner, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 08:34:44 IST

