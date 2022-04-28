Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL Live Score | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Update: DC opt to field as Mitchell Marsh returns

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 28 April, 2022

28 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 41
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL Live Score | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Update: DC opt to field as Mitchell Marsh returns

19:17 (IST)

KKR XI: Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

DC XI: Rishabh Pant(Captain), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

19:12 (IST)

Team news 

For DC, Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan are out. Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya are in. 

For KKR, Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Indrajith come in. 

19:02 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score 

Toss update: Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders 

18:37 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score 

On Wednesday, GT reclaimed top spot in the IPL points table with a five-wicket win over SRH. DC and KKR hold the seventh and eighth spots respectively with KKR having played a game more. Check out the updated points table here. 

18:22 (IST)

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Total – 31
Delhi Capitals – 14
Kolkata Knight Riders – 16
No result - 1

DC vs KKR previous game

In the last match between these two sides, Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

18:16 (IST)

Delhi Capitals will look to put the 'no-ball' controversy behind and gain much-needed momentum against another side seeking course correction, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Thursday.

Delhi suffered a 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, a game marred by a no-ball controversy over a high full toss that resulted in a one-match ban for assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Head coach Ricky Ponting watched the tight finish in quarantine and felt helpless. Now he is back with the team and is confident of finding momentum which will allow his players to play to their potential.

Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. KKR are placed eighth having lost their last four games.

Click here to read the preview 

18:02 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Score 

Hello and welcome to Match 41 of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 edition between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams will look to avoid slip-ups in their bid to reach the playoffs with the tournament having approached the crucial juncture of the season. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live cricket score , 41st IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to Match 41 of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 edition between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams will look to avoid slip-ups in their bid to reach the playoffs with the tournament having approached the crucial juncture of the season. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score streaming, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, two sides that started their IPL campaign with a bang, seem to have lost their momentum. The two sides will take on each another in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals are placed seventh with three wins and four losses from seven games. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s KKR are placed eighth with three wins from eight encounters. This match will be very important for both the franchises.

In the reverse fixture between both these sides earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals had convincingly beaten KKR. As the two teams face-off once again, a lot of focus will be openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner.

For KKR , batting remains a concern and they need their top order to come to the fore and lay a platform for Andre Russell.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place on 28 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match be held?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs KKR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs KKR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Mavi, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 19:25:52 IST

