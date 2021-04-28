DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live streaming: When and where to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) inconsistent batting lineup will be put to test when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 25 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) on Thursday.

While KKR finally managed to break their winless jinx against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, DC will hardly get time to recover from their heart-breaking defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant and Co were victims of a one-run loss to Virat Kohli’s men, with Shimron Hetmyer (53*) and Pant’s (58*) innings going in vain. That win eventually took RCB to 10 points and a win on Thursday will take the Ricky Ponting-coached side level on points with Bangalore.

Earlier, Pant’s move to send Marcus Stoinis bowl the final over of the RCB innings proved to be a setback when the Australian conceded 23 runs, enabling RCB to score a big total of 171-5.

With R Ashwin opting out of the remainder of season, Ishant Sharma was given his first game of the season. And he performed fairly well with figures of 1/26 from four overs.

Meanwhile, KKR will need an all-round consistent showing from their batsmen. KKR (four points), level on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI), are placed fifth, and a win will see them climb to fourth if MI lose their next encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Thursday’s first match.

The Brendon McCullum-coached side were reliant on Eoin Morgan (47*) and Rahul Tripathi (41), and despite their top-order batsmen getting starts, they never really built on that momentum.

Chasing a paltry 124, KKR lost the wickets of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine as early as within the first three overs, but then came Tripathi to the rescue. He forged a 66-run stand with skipper Morgan but collapsed to Deepak Hooda with Kolkata just a few runs away from victory. And despite also losing Andre Russell almost four overs later, Morgan and Dinesh Karthik (12*), in the end, sealed a quite comfortable chase.

It is these initial hiccups KKR will need to avoid, and their batsmen must be on top of the game when they face the likes of Kagiso Rabada and the experienced duo of Amit Mishra and Ishant.

Here's all you need to know about the 25th match of IPL 2021 between DC and KKR in Ahmedabad:

When will the 25th match of the IPL between DC and KKR take place?

The 25th match of the IPL between DC and KKR will take place on 29 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.