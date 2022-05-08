Delhi Capitals forced into isolation after net bowler tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi Capitals players were once again forced into isolation after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI hours before match against Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play against CSK in the day's second match, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

PTI reported a fresh round of testing took place on Sunday morning with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

Timeline: IPL, Delhi Capitals and COVID-19 cases

It is the second time during this IPL season that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation.

Earlier in the season, six members of the franchise including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

The Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

Later, a member of head coach Ricky Ponting's family returned a positive COVID test. As a result, the Aussie coach and his family were moved to isolation. Ponting, despite testing negative, decided to join his family in the isolation facility and was not present for the fixture against Rajasthan Royals.

As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

(with inputs from PTI)

