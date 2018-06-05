First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Delhi and District Cricket Association to receive 'Best Overall Performance Award' from BCCI

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has been named for the 'Best Overall Performance Award' by the BCCI for the consistency shown by its senior and junior teams in both men and women, its Court Appointed Administrator said on Tuesday.

PTI, June 05, 2018

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has been named for the 'Best Overall Performance Award' by the BCCI for the consistency shown by its senior and junior teams in both men and women, its Court Appointed Administrator said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"DDCA is pleased to hear that BCCI has conferred this State Association with the Best Overall Performance Award' for the consistency of both the Senior and Junior teams in both the Men and Women's formats," Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen said in a release.

"Talented DDCA players Mr Tejas Baroka and Mr. Jonty Sidhu have also been recognized as the highest wicket taker (Under 23) and highest scorer (under 19) respectively which is laudable. Congratulations to the talented players of DDCA who have made this Award possible," Justice Sen said.

"My experience at the helm of DDCA for the last 16 months has reaffirmed the need of judicial intervention in streamlining the affairs of sports bodies. The reforms set in motion by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and Hon'ble High Court of Delhi have brought in results, which were the need of the hour," he added.

Justice Sen appreciated the efforts made by the members of Cricket Affairs Committee, the selectors, coaches, managers and other support staff appointed in support of the domestic teams.

"I appreciate the efforts of the Cricket Affairs Committee that comprised of Madan Lal, Sunil Valson, Amita Sharma, Syed Saba Karim and GS Vivek, the Selectors, Coaches, Managers and other support staff appointed in support of the domestic teams. The efforts of employees of DDCA cannot be lost sight of."

"This Award is testament to the fact that anything is possible and redeemable, if the foremost concern for any State Association is to nurture cricket and cricket alone.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket #DDCA #Delhi And District Cricket Association #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all