First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Delhi and District Cricket Association seeks extension from ombudsman Deepak Verma to conduct elections for president's post

The DDCA also made it clear that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, whose name was doing the rounds, will not be eligible to contest for president's post as per Lodha recommendations

Press Trust of India, Dec 30, 2019 16:40:40 IST

New Delhi: The strife-torn Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday sought time till the state assembly polls in February to conduct elections for the post of its president.

The DDCA also made it clear that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, whose name was doing the rounds, will not be eligible to contest for president's post as per Lodha recommendations.

Delhi and District Cricket Association seeks extension from ombudsman Deepak Verma to conduct elections for presidents post

Representational photo. Image credit: Twitter/@delhi_cricket

"Ombudsman Deepak Verma will be requested to give some extension to conduct an election for the president's post. An election is slated for January end but a request will be put that it is held after Delhi's assembly election in February," DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said here.

Talking about Gambhir's candidature for the post left vacant by Rajat Sharma's resignation, Tihara said: "He is welcome to serve Delhi cricket but he can be president only when he leaves MP's post."

Former president Sharma had relinquished his position last month, paving the way for DDCA to go for fresh elections to appoint a new chief.

Tihara also promised "strict action against miscreants" who indulged in vandalism during the controversy-plagued body's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

In a drama-filled AGM also marred by exchange of blows, Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma was appointed as DDCA's new Ombudsman.

On the sidelines of the AGM, ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam.

Tihara promised prompt action, saying that officials of the state body, who were involved in the fracas during its AGM, will be brought to book within a week.

"Within a week appropriate action will be taken against all miscreants involved in DDCA AGM fracas," Tihara said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 16:40:40 IST

Tags : Cricket, DDCA, Deepak Verma, Delhi And District Cricket Associations, Gautam Gambhir, Rajat Sharma, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all