'Definitely yes': Fans rejoice as MS Dhoni confirms he will play for CSK next season

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will be in action in IPL 2023.

"Definitely yes. It's a simple reason, it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where as a team and as an individual I've got a lot of love and affection but it won't be nice to the CSK fans. And also hopefully next year it will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be like a thank you to all the different places we will be playing games at. Whether it will be my last year or not? That's a big question because we can't predict something that's two years down the line but definitely I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni said at the toss ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium.

While CSK have endured a tough season, getting knocked out early. MS Dhoni has brought smile to their faces.

The former India skipper's fandom knows no bounds and some time back, a social media post of one admirer painting his house in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu in Chennai Super Kings' yellow colour, along with portraits of Dhoni, had gone viral.

Two days ago, Dhoni's heartfelt reply to a distraught CSK fan's letter won hearts. Four-time champions CSK endured one of their worst IPL campaigns, as they went out of reckoning for a play-offs spot quite early in the season.

Twitter went into a frenzy after Dhoni confirmed he will be playing for CSK next season.

CSK had had a tough time in this edition of the IPL as they were eliminated earlier. The Super Kings had given the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja before the all-rounder handed it back to Dhoni midway in the tournament.

