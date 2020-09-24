Dean Jones passes away: Cricketing world left 'shocked' and 'numbed' by death of former Australia batsman and commentator

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel, Indian Premier League broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed.

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said in a press release.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the release added.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said.

The cricketing world mourned the sudden passing away of Jones.

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief. https://t.co/vwR0Rvlj6o — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 24, 2020

Absolutely Shocking..and hardly are u hearing anything nice and pleasant anywhere this year... #DeanJones may his soul merge with light and attain Sadgati ..absolutely numbing news — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 24, 2020

Speechless. Devastated. RIP great man https://t.co/mt5RQf2luW — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) September 24, 2020

At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go....too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020

Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game. — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020

ICL-07 to IPL-19 A decade of friendship. Deano watched me evolve as a presenter, become a wife and now a mother. He was a like a father figure, always looking out for me. My heart goes out to his family @ProfDeano #liveonprofessor — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear the sad news from Mumbai. Jane, Phoebe & Gus heart felt condolences to you all & extended family. #RIPDeano — Dav Whatmore (@dfwhatmore) September 24, 2020

Terrible news of Dean Jones passing away. My heartfelt Condolences to the family. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 24, 2020

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020

Simply awful news. Rest in peace Deano. Grew up idolising you and it was a pleasure to know you. Heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to Jane and the family.#RIPDeano — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) September 24, 2020

Speechless with the tragic news of the passing of my great mate and beloved cricketing man.

You will be sorely missed by your cricketing family, sincere condolences to Jane and the girls. #RIP #Deano — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 24, 2020

Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 24, 2020

With inputs from PTI