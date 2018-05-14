First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

DDCA to hold election on 30 June; much-criticised proxy voting system abolished

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s election will be held on 30 June, without the much-criticised proxy voting system, as per the direction issued by administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen.

PTI, May 14, 2018

New Delhi: The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA)'s election will be held on 30 June, without the much-criticised proxy voting system, as per the direction issued by administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen.

The proxy system of voting which has been considered by many as the root cause of corruption in DDCA has been done away with as Justice Sen released an 11-point model of code of conduct for election of members of the executive committee.

Representational Image. Getty

Representational Image. Getty

Point No 5 of Code of Conduct states: "Proxy voting is not allowed as per Lodha Committee recommendations, accepted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court as well as the Articles of Association of DDCA.

As per proxy system, the members of DDCA were not required to be present at the election booth in order to cast their vote. It was believed that candidates would just gather proxies and win elections at a canter.

During the last DDCA election on December, 2013, Bishan Singh Bedi fighting for president's post lost to the tainted Sneh Bansal within 40 minutes of the start of election.

It was believed that Bansal group submitted a huge number of proxies even before the former India captain could arrive at the venue.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna welcomed the move to abolish proxy system.

"You have to believe me that I am the happiest person today that proxy system has been done away with. Over the years, I have been unfairly targetted by a lot of people. I am not fighting this elections but obviously I will be tracking it with keen interest. A lot of misconceptions will get cleared after June 30," Khanna told PTI.

As per the administrator's instructions, the list of all voting members/voters will be put up on association's website by 15 May. From 21 to 25 May, the receipt of nominations will be accepted at the DDCA headquarters at Feroze Shah Kotla.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination by 30 May and on 1 June, the final list will be published.

From 4 to 26 June, the candidates of various groups will be allowed to campaign.

The candidates have also been barred from bringing voter-members in a vehicle at the venue. No election-related banners or pamphlets would be allowed inside the Feroze Shah Kotla premises.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #CK Khanna #DDCA #Delhi &Amp; Districts Cricket Association #SportsTracker #Vikramajit Sen

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all