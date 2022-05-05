DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back to their winning ways when they clash at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 5 May.

Delhi Capitals have not been able to live up to their potential and need to string together wins to ensure a spot in the playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led side comes into this match after a loss against Lucknow Super Giants by six runs in their last encounter.

As has been the story all season, Delhi have not been able to find consistency in their side. Barring Shardul Thakur, none of the other bowlers have been impressive. As for the batters, none of them have emerged as consistent match-winners this season.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant found some good form against Lucknow Super Giants as he scored 44 runs off 30 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have all the bases covered and it will be interesting to see if they replace Chetan Sakariya with Khaleel Ahmed if fitness permits.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, tasted defeat after five consecutive wins. The Kane Williamson-led squad went down to Chennai Super Kings as their bowlers were battered all over the park.

This is the match when SRH need to be at their best as Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back and stay in contention for the playoffs.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, opener Abhishek Sharma has been one of their most consistent performers and he comes into this encounter after having scored 65 runs off 42 balls in the match against Gujarat Titans.

He will need support from Rahul Tripathi and Kane Williamson as the top order needs to provide a solid platform.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

