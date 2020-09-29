Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Match: Hyderabad aim to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against table-toppers

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs SRH Match: Hyderabad aim to bounce back from two consecutive defeats against table-toppers

Highlights

18:02 (IST)

Here's a look at the squads of the teams playing today:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
18:41 (IST)

'Shreyas Iyer is always positive'

DC's Shreyas Iyer has impressed as a captain, but what makes him a good captain?  

Amit Mishra says,"He is always positive. He gives the freedom to the bowlers and according to his strategy, he sets the field. He will get better performance as a captain moving forward."

18:29 (IST)

Abu Dhabi pitch to favour batsmen

DC spinner Amit Mishra is of the opinion that the Abu Dhabi pitch will favour the batsmen.

"I think it is supporting batting. It is a bit slow. Batsmen are getting the time to play shots. Batsmen have an advantage, bowlers also are planning accordingly. It will be a slow wicket," he said ahead of the match against SRH.

18:21 (IST)

Warner demands change of mindset

SRH skipper Warner became the first captain to opt to bat first in this IPL, against KKR. But his team failed to put up a good total as they lost their second match. The biggest worry for SRH was the slow run rate as the middle order struggled to up the ante. Warner has demanded a change of the mindset.

"We could have applied a bit more pressure on the bowlers and tried to hit more boundaries in that middle period," Warner said after the seven-wicket loss to KKR on Saturday.

"I'm disappointed more about the dot balls we played — there were about 35-36 dot balls in the middle, which in T20 cricket is not acceptable. I think we need to change our mindset."

18:11 (IST)

Teams' record at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi:

DC: Played 1, Lost 1

SRH: Played 2, Lost 2

18:02 (IST)

18:00 (IST)

In our first edition of IPL On Pod, our weekly IPL podcast, Shantanu Srivastava, Ujwal Singh and Shubham Pandey discuss the week gone by, look at the key movers likely in the coming week, and rant about CSK!

Click here to listen to the podcast

17:50 (IST)

In last night's match, RCB clinched a Super Over win, to continue their winning run in the tournament, collecting two more points against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai fought hard but could not stop Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers from chasing down those runs in Super Over.

Check out the key moments here. 

17:40 (IST)

Upbeat Delhi Capitals aim to continue winning momentum against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad

Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on the winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far.

Check out the match preview here. 

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Match 11 of IPL 2020 to be played between table-toppers Delhi Capitals and the team at the bottom of the table Sunrisers Hyderabad. Capitals have won both their games in the competition so far and would be looking to continue their winning run. They have least of things to worry about with all their departments doing well. Hyderabad, on the other hand, would be looking to be a better batting and fielding unit in their third outing this season. Onus will be on Warner to help his side collect the first points. Stay tuned for more updates as we build up to another exciting contest.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer and guided by coach Ricky Ponting, take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Game 11 of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It's an encounter between two sides who find themselves at different ends of the points table. DC are one of the two teams (apart from Rajasthan Royals) to win both of their opening matches. On the other hand, SRH are the only side to have lost both.

A top-heavy SRH has concerns in the middle order. Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match but as soon as he got out their comfortable-looking chase wilted.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are the only team to win their first two matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Manish Pandey was the only batsman to get a score of notice as he scored 51 off 38 after openers got out. Wriddhiman Saha struggled to get going and SRH managed only 142/4 in a match they would end up losing by seven wickets.

SRH would want to turn their campaign around against DC but for that their top order, Warner, Bairstow and Pandey, have to score big to cover up for the brittle middle order.

DC come into the match riding high on confidence and would aim to continue their winning run. Prithvi Shaw came good for them against Chennai Super Kings with a half century while Marcus Stoinis showed against Kings XI Punjab that he can play the role of the finisher. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been good in the two outings so far.

DC's bowling department has impressed in particular. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been quick and accurate while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have been crafty and economical. On balance, DC are the favourites for the Tuesday clash.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav.

Updated Date: September 29, 2020 18:08:20 IST

