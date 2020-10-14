Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 14 October, 2020

14 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 30
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Play In Progress

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prithvi Shaw Batting 0 0 0 0
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jofra Archer 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RR Match: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi will bat first

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RR Match: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi will bat first

Highlights

title-img
19:12 (IST)

Playing XI

RR XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi


DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
19:05 (IST)

Toss time! 

DC win the toss and Shreyas Iyer has decided to bat first. "The pitches are getting slower as the tournament is progressing, so we would like to make first use of the pitch. Losing Pant has definitely affected the team balance, but we have enough players to step in," says the skipper. One change for DC; Tushar Deshpande gets an IPL debut. He comes in place of Harshal Patel. 

RR skipper Steve Smith says, "The pitch looks pretty dry, we would have batted first too. We'd look to bowl well and restrict them. It's a used wicket, put a bit of pressure on the and see how it goes." Rajasthan are playing an unchanged XI. 
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen and Pommie Mbangwa: Feels rather cool today. A lot drier with little patches of grass, but that won't play a great role. This is a new-ball wicket that has something for seamers and spinners. Win the toss and bat first, says KP rather emphatically.
18:10 (IST)

Here are the two teams playing today: Who all do you think should feature in their XIs? What changes are in your mind?

RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
18:59 (IST)

Will we see a Stoinis assault today?

This is a big ground, but one man whi can clear it comfortably is DC's Marcus Stoinis. He has been very effective this season and has been a key to DC's all-round effectiveness. With 175 runs and six wickets from seven matches, he surely does pack a punch. 

18:56 (IST)

DC v RR in IPL:

Matches played : 21
DC won : 10
RR won : 11

DC has beaten RR in each of the last four matches that they played against each other.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:56 (IST)
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen and Pommie Mbangwa: Feels rather cool today. A lot drier with little patches of grass, but that won't play a great role. This is a new-ball wicket that has something for seamers and spinners. Win the toss and bat first, says KP rather emphatically.

18:48 (IST)

Will we see a Tewatia finish today?

There is something about Rahul Tewatia; a journeyman cricketer shining at the big stage. In IPL 2020, he has amassed 189 runs and taken five wickets from seven matches. More than the stats, it is the belief he has given RR that the match isn't over till he is at the crease. He has already done it twice, will he be able to do it tonight? For DC, they'd want their young opener Prithvi Shaw to fire. The yougster has shown flashes of brilliance, and is too good a batsman to waste his wicket early. 

18:32 (IST)

Big match-up

This promises to be an intriguing battle. High-flyig DC have been laid low by injuries to Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma, whose IPL 2020 has sadly ended. Pant's unavailability has necessitated the inclusion of a very competent 'keeper-batsman in Alex Carey, but as we saw against MI, that has altered the team balance. 
RR, on the other hand, are placed in the bottom half of the table but will draw a heart from their stunning win over SRH last weekend, thanks to late heroics from Rahul Tewatia and young Riyan Parag. This means both teams start on a pretty much even keel, though one would still consider DC as favourites to begin with. 

18:10 (IST)

Here are the two teams playing today: Who all do you think should feature in their XIs? What changes are in your mind?

RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat.

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

18:00 (IST)

Cricket fans have slammed CSK captain MS Dhoni for apparently bullying umpire Paul Reiffel into changing a wide call during an game against SRH.

The incident occurred Tuesday when Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings paceman Shardul Thakur bowled outside the off stump of Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan.

Read more about the incident here.

17:50 (IST)

Last night, Chennai Super Kings bowlers stepped up in death overs to topple Sunrisers Hyderabad and get back to winning ways. 

Check out the key moments from the match here.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: DC win the toss and Shreyas Iyer has decided to bat first. "The pitches are getting slower as the tournament is progressing, so we would like to make first use of the pitch. Losing Pant has definitely affected the team balance, but we have enough players to step in," says the skipper. One change for DC; Tushar Deshpande in place if Harshal Patel.Steve Smith: The pitch looks pretty dry, we would have batted first too. We'd look to bowl well and restrict them. It's a used wicket, put a bit of pressure on the and see how it goes. Playing an unchanged XI.

Preview: Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals in the 30th game of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to carry forward the confidence from their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. That win would have been a massive relief after four losses on the trot. They are third from the bottom with six points and would be looking to achieve consistency now. It seemed as if the struggle story would continue in the SRH match as well after they were 78/5 from 12 overs in the chase of 159, but Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag showed great resilience and maturity to pull off the chase.

Tewatia has been consistently performing well with the bat and ball and he will be their go-to man this time around as well. Parag getting some form would be a huge shot in the arm for the middle order. The top order needs to step up though, these are some of the big names in Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. Samson has fluffed after a solid start in the first two matches. It will be interesting to see where Ben Stokes bats, he opened in the last match but the move didn't work. The other question is whether RR will persist with Robin Uthappa who has been struggling to get runs under his belt.

The bowling department did well against SRH. Jofra Archer, who's been brilliant in the powerplay, and Tewatia will be the key against a formidable DC batting line-up.

After three wins in a row, DC lost against Mumbai Indians in the last match. The injury to Rishabh Pant has given them a selection headache. In the last match, they had to drop Shimron Hetmyer who was slowly finding his groove and get in wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Ajinkya Rahane too had to be drafted in. A lot will be expected of Carey in that middle order.

It seemed like a rare off day for DC against Mumbai Indians. They, however, need to step up their fielding. Prithvi Shaw had a tough time against Mumbai Indians and it's these small things that can turn matches.

The pitches are getting slower and batsmen are finding it difficult to score. Adaptability will be key going into the match.

With RR gaining some momentum and DC looking to bounce back, we can expect an intriguing encounter.

 

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: October 14, 2020 19:05:17 IST

Tags:

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by five wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by five wickets

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians maintain their dominating run this season with five-wicket victory over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by five wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by five wickets

Rajasthan Royals win! Right then! Who would've thought it would come to this... eight needed off six balls. Khaleel goes full round the wickett to Parag, who hits straight for a couple. A single next ball means the left-hander Tewatia is on strike and Khaleel will bowl in his arc. Lots of field changes happening. Five needed off four. Khaleel goes length, and Tewatia plays it to deep square leg. A fumble from Vijay Shankar means a double to Tewatia. Khaleel goes slightly short next ball and Tewatia pulls it to long off for a single. Two needed off two. Are we headed to a super over?Young Parag on strike. The pitch seems to have evened out, funnily. Khaleel comes round the wicket, and that's it! He bowls a full toss and Riyan Parag calmly deposits it over covers for a six. RR win!

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win

DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!