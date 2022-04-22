Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler smashes 36-ball fifty, stitches century opening stand with Padikkal

SIX! DDP brings up the century opening stand — the first of the season — with a maximum off Lalit Yadav in the same over as Buttler brings up his third fifty of the season. RR 104/0
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|110/0 (11.5 ov) - R/R 9.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jos Buttler
|Batting
|60
|42
|5
|4
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Batting
|48
|29
|6
|2
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lalit Yadav
|3
|0
|23
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1.5
|0
|20
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
110 (110) R/R: 9.29
Jos Buttler 60(42)
Devdutt Padikkal 48(29)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
SIX! DDP brings up the century opening stand — the first of the season — with a maximum off Lalit Yadav in the same over as Buttler brings up his third fifty of the season. RR 104/0
FOUR! Jos Buttler brings up his fifth fifty-plus score of the season as he completes a 36-ball half-century by smashing a full toss from Lalit Yadav over the extra cover region. RR 91/0
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 87/0 ( Jos Buttler 49 , Devdutt Padikkal 36)
Thakur returns. SIX! Buttler rocks back and smashes the ball over long on, into Wankhede’s top tier for a 107-metre hit! He’s batting on 49 at the end of this over. RR in full control at the halfway stage.
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/0 ( Jos Buttler 41 , Devdutt Padikkal 35)
An even more expensive over from Kuldeep in his second, as he ends up conceding 15, with Buttler collecting a six and a four off consecutive deliveries and is batting in the 40s at the end of the over. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the ninth.
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 63/0 ( Jos Buttler 29 , Devdutt Padikkal 33)
Padikkal continues to dominate the spinners, this time smashing Axar for a six and four off consecutive deliveries, with 12 coming from the eighth over. Padikkal’s batting in the 30s at the moment.
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 51/0 ( Jos Buttler 28 , Devdutt Padikkal 22)
Kuldeep Yadav introduced into the attack for the first time on the other side of the powerplay. Seven off the over, including a boundary to Padikkal in the fourth off a well-timed sweep, as the partnership between the Rajasthan openers goes past the 50-mark.
FIFTY of the partnership comes up between Rajasthan openers Buttler and Padikkal! Padikkal collects a single off Kuldeep to bring up the milestone. RR 50/0
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 44/0 ( Jos Buttler 26 , Devdutt Padikkal 17)
Khaleel brought back for the final over of the powerplay. Buttler, meanwhile, continues to boss the Capitals, smashing two maximums in three deliveries — the ball sailing over the midwicket fence on both occasions. Would’ve also collected a four in the second delivery had it not been for a fine effort by Warner to save a couple of runs. Buttler keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with 15 coming from the over.
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 29/0 ( Jos Buttler 11 , Devdutt Padikkal 17)
Lalit continues. Another tidy over from the off-spinner with Buttler and Padikkal happy to rotate the strike between themselves through singles, three of which are added to the Rajasthan total in this over.
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 26/0 ( Jos Buttler 9 , Devdutt Padikkal 16)
Mustafizur Rahman introduced, replacing Thakur. And he’s off to a poor start as he leaks 14 from his first, including a hat-trick of fours to the left-handed Padikkal, who guides the ball to third man and fence leg before producing a lovely cover drive. Confident start for the Royals so far.
DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
RR XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 34th IPL Match Live Coverage: An even more expensive over from Kuldeep in his second, as he ends up conceding 15, with Buttler collecting a six and a four off consecutive deliveries and is batting in the 40s at the end of the over. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the ninth.
Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have three wins from six matches. They hammered Punjab Kings in the last match.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, scored 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and managed to sneak home in the final over in what proved to be an absolute thriller of a contest.
Jos Buttler, who smashed a 61-ball 103 against KKR, will remain the key for Rajasthan. With the ball, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick in the last match and also a five-wicket haul.
When will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 April.
Where will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch DC vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kona Srikar-Bharat, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi
Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay- Singh, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen
