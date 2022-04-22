Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler smashes 36-ball fifty, stitches century opening stand with Padikkal

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 22 April, 2022

22 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

110/0 (11.5 ov)

Match 34
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals
110/0 (11.5 ov) - R/R 9.3

Play In Progress

Jos Buttler - 60

Devdutt Padikkal - 48

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler Batting 60 42 5 4
Devdutt Padikkal Batting 48 29 6 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Lalit Yadav 3 0 23 0
Mustafizur Rahman 1.5 0 20 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

110 (110) R/R: 9.29

Jos Buttler 60(42)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler smashes 36-ball fifty, stitches century opening stand with Padikkal

Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler smashes 36-ball fifty, stitches century opening stand with Padikkal

20:29 (IST)
six

SIX! DDP brings up the century opening stand — the first of the season — with a maximum off Lalit Yadav in the same over as Buttler brings up his third fifty of the season. RR 104/0
 

Full Scorecard
20:27 (IST)
four

FOUR! Jos Buttler brings up his fifth fifty-plus score of the season as he completes a 36-ball half-century by smashing a full toss from Lalit Yadav over the extra cover region. RR 91/0
 

Full Scorecard
20:22 (IST)

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 87/0 ( Jos Buttler 49 , Devdutt Padikkal 36)

Thakur returns. SIX! Buttler rocks back and smashes the ball over long on, into Wankhede’s top tier for a 107-metre hit! He’s batting on 49 at the end of this over. RR in full control at the halfway stage.

Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/0 ( Jos Buttler 41 , Devdutt Padikkal 35)

An even more expensive over from Kuldeep in his second, as he ends up conceding 15, with Buttler collecting a six and a four off consecutive deliveries and is batting in the 40s at the end of the over. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the ninth.

Full Scorecard
20:13 (IST)

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 63/0 ( Jos Buttler 29 , Devdutt Padikkal 33)

Padikkal continues to dominate the spinners, this time smashing Axar for a six and four off consecutive deliveries, with 12 coming from the eighth over. Padikkal’s batting in the 30s at the moment.

Full Scorecard
20:12 (IST)

After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 51/0 ( Jos Buttler 28 , Devdutt Padikkal 22)

Kuldeep Yadav introduced into the attack for the first time on the other side of the powerplay. Seven off the over, including a boundary to Padikkal in the fourth off a well-timed sweep, as the partnership between the Rajasthan openers goes past the 50-mark.

Full Scorecard
20:08 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY of the partnership comes up between Rajasthan openers Buttler and Padikkal! Padikkal collects a single off Kuldeep to bring up the milestone. RR 50/0

Full Scorecard
20:02 (IST)

After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 44/0 ( Jos Buttler 26 , Devdutt Padikkal 17)

Khaleel brought back for the final over of the powerplay. Buttler, meanwhile, continues to boss the Capitals, smashing two maximums in three deliveries — the ball sailing over the midwicket fence on both occasions. Would’ve also collected a four in the second delivery had it not been for a fine effort by Warner to save a couple of runs. Buttler keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with 15 coming from the over.

Full Scorecard
19:56 (IST)

After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 29/0 ( Jos Buttler 11 , Devdutt Padikkal 17)

Lalit continues. Another tidy over from the off-spinner with Buttler and Padikkal happy to rotate the strike between themselves through singles, three of which are added to the Rajasthan total in this over.

Full Scorecard
19:53 (IST)

After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 26/0 ( Jos Buttler 9 , Devdutt Padikkal 16)

Mustafizur Rahman introduced, replacing Thakur. And he’s off to a poor start as he leaks 14 from his first, including a hat-trick of fours to the left-handed Padikkal, who guides the ball to third man and fence leg before producing a lovely cover drive. Confident start for the Royals so far.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
20:29 (IST)

SIX! DDP brings up the century opening stand — the first of the season — with a maximum off Lalit Yadav in the same over as Buttler brings up his third fifty of the season. RR 104/0
 
20:27 (IST)

FOUR! Jos Buttler brings up his fifth fifty-plus score of the season as he completes a 36-ball half-century by smashing a full toss from Lalit Yadav over the extra cover region. RR 91/0
 
20:08 (IST)

FIFTY of the partnership comes up between Rajasthan openers Buttler and Padikkal! Padikkal collects a single off Kuldeep to bring up the milestone. RR 50/0
19:05 (IST)

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RR XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Rishabh Pant opts to field against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket score , 34th IPL Match Live Coverage: An even more expensive over from Kuldeep in his second, as he ends up conceding 15, with Buttler collecting a six and a four off consecutive deliveries and is batting in the 40s at the end of the over. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the ninth.

Preview: A confident Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Coming into this match, Delhi Capitals have three wins from six matches. They hammered Punjab Kings in the last match.

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during Match 32 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during Match 32 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, scored 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and managed to sneak home in the final over in what proved to be an absolute thriller of a contest.

Jos Buttler, who smashed a 61-ball 103 against KKR, will remain the key for Rajasthan. With the ball, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick in the last match and also a five-wicket haul.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 22 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kona Srikar-Bharat, Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garhwal, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mitchell, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, Anunay- Singh, Rassie van der-Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2022 20:26:25 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: RCB need Harshal Patel boost to get campaign back on track against DC
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: RCB need Harshal Patel boost to get campaign back on track against DC

Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB's wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services,

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ batting approach goes from boom to bust
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings’ batting approach goes from boom to bust

Punjab Kings' high-risk batting strategy has resulted in a campaign that is simply not generating any winning momentum.

IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'Absolutely demolished' – Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals' focus as they beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

Delhi Capitals were on fire as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 81 runs in the first 6 overs to kill the chase in the powerplay itself