DC vs RR, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: A look at interesting numbers from the contest

The Delhi Capitals thumped Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday after chasing down a target of 161 runs in the 19th over and grabbed two crucial points.

After losing an early wicket in the form of KS Bharat's dismissal, DC were back on track, courtesy a 144-run stand between opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. While Marsh struck 89 off 62 before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal, Warner remained unbeaten at 52 off 41 as the side went over the line.

Earlier, the Royals had played a master stroke after sending R Ashwin up the order at number three as the right-hander struck his first T20 fifty and put up a 53-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal. But Ashwin's departure was followed by a fall of wickets at regular intervals as RR were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

Let us now take a look at some interesting stats from the match.

1) R Ashwin's 50 off 38 was his first half-century in T20 cricket.

2) Mitchell Marsh thoroughly dominated the RR bowling unit and notched up a match-winning 89 off 62 deliveries. This is Marsh's first fifty in his IPL career.

3) Yuzvendra is presently sitting at the second spot in the tally of bowlers with most wickets for RR in one season. Chahal has scalped 23 wickets so far while James Faulkner tops the list. He had 28 dismissals to his name in IPL's 2013 edition.

