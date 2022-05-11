DC vs RR, IPL 2022 preview: Delhi eye crucial points against Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals will be chasing crucial two points when they clash with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 fixture on Wednesday. With a potential six points up for grabs in their remaining three fixtures, Delhi would want to seal the playoffs deal themselves and not allow the permutations, combinations and calculations to come into the picture.

Rajasthan, missing the services of Shimron Hetmyer, will have to get their act right in the middle-order if the top-order fails to provide the kind of starts they have in the tournament so far. Bowling units of both teams wear a balanced look and batsmen, of both teams, will have varied attacks - featuring swing, seam and lot of spin - to deal with.

Star watch:

Jos Buttler: After a watchful 25-ball 22 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler was back to his destructive best against the Kings XI Punjab. The right-hander smashed a 16-ball 30 before he miscued a Kagiso Rabada delivery. Pace on offer was key in that contest as he took the South African speedster on in his opening spell. To keep the dangerman, leading the orange cap table, quiet early on, Delhi Capitals could well opt for Axar Patel's spin vs Buttler inside the powerplay.

Rishabh Pant: The aggressive southpaw has got enough starts this season but the big score has eluded the Delhi Capitals skipper. The manner of dismissal, playing-on, in the last two games has been unfortunate and Pant would be itching to get a big one under his belt in the business end of the tournament. With Warner marshalling the top-order, Pant's role of providing stability and momentum in the middle overs remains crucial.

Uncapped watch:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: One of Rajasthan's retentions ahead of the auctions, Jaiswal was dropped after ordinary outings in the first few games and made way for Devdutt Padikkal at top of the order. Padikkal's watchful approach seemed to put extra pressure on Buttler and Jaiswal, returning to the XI as an opener, going after everything in the powerplay during his 41-ball 68 vs Punjab Kings only allowed Rajasthan to dominate from both ends in the first six overs. They must stick to the same template since Hetmyer's aggression in the later half of the innings will be missing today.

Riyan Parag: The youngster was criticised post his ordinary outings with the bat early but not many factored in the role he was expected to play. The finisher! He did silence most with the brilliant 56* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore but responsibility and expectations will be higher today in absence of Shimron Hetmyer. It will be interesting to see when he comes out to bat vs the Delhi Capitals. The pocket dynamo is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and has what it takes to deal with both pace and spin.

Interesting battle:

Warner vs Prasidh-Boult: After joining the Capitals camp, Warner has provided them fluent starts. Both Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult have done the same with the ball for their side. The powerplay contest featuring the belligerent opener and the two seamers will be a mouth-watering one as both sides would look to get the early upper-hand. The tone of the contest could well be decided by how these three operate inside the first six overs.

Quote Corner:

"I feel once he (Rishabh Pant) gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the [Andre] Russell mould in this format of the game"

- Ravi Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Time Out

