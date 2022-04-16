Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

DC vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

  • FP Trending
  • April 16th, 2022
  • 8:05:08 IST

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Dewald Brevis of Mumbai Indians during match 18 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals have blown hot and cold in the season so far and coming into this match, they have 2 out of the 4 matches that have been played. In their previous match, they beat Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of a powerful batting performance and then Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul. This was a much-needed win for them after their consecutive losses against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are just one spot ahead in the points table with three wins and two defeats. The team needs to get back on track after their recent loss against Chennai Super Kings.

In the previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, RCB missed the service of Harshal Patel in the middle overs. He is expected to be back in this match and will bolster the bowling.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI: 

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

