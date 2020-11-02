IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RR Match: Delhi, Bangalore face off in must-win encounter

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
17:44 (IST)

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to break losing streak with top-two finish at stake

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both expected to go all out against each other on Monday to arrest their rapid slide in the IPL and, more importantly, secure a top-two finish in the points table.

DC and RCB go into the virtual quarterfinal, having lost four and three games on the trot respectively, showing that things can change rather quickly in the highly-competitive IPL.

At stake is a top-two finish which provides a couple of attempts to make it to the final. The loser of Monday’s game could still end up making the play-offs but it will be then at the mercy of other teams.

Click here to read more of the preview of tonight's match.

17:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL!

It's match 55 of the Indian Premier League coming up, and it will see the Delhi Capitals face off against the Royal Challenger Bangalore. If you haven't watched a single minute of action from this season of the IPL, you would be forgiven for thinking that since this is the penultimate match of the league. it'll probably be a dead rubber, but tonight's contest is actually one of huge consequence! RCB and DC are currently level on 14 points with the Kolkata Knight Riders, with RCB in second and DC in third. As of right now, both teams are qualifying for the playoffs, but whoever loses tonight could be in danger of missing out, should SRH beat Mumbai tomorrow. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from this high-stakes encounter!

Highlights

17:24 (IST)

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday could've been dead rubber if the teams had maintained their superb form they showed a few weeks back. But both teams have lost consecutive matches – Delhi losing their last four while RCB suffering three defeats on a trot. Now, this is a must-win situation for both teams with net run-rate also coming into the picture.

Preview: At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points followed by Delhi, who also have secured same number of points but have an inferior net run rate (NRR).

A victory on Monday will propel RCB into the top two and they will then play the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians. If they lose, then they will have to depend on other results. If Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad win their final matches then RCB could miss out on the top four because of NRR.

Not many expected Delhi Capitals would be in this kind of situation during the business end of the tournament. At one point, they were favourites to finish on the top but their fortunes took a terrible turn. Now their situation is similar like RCB. A win would guarantee the second spot on the table. A loss and victories for Punjab and Hyderabad would result in their departure.

So there's pressure on both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's team possesses experienced international players while Iyer's side has the youngsters who have shown their abilities in the previous matches. If everything goes right, this could be a cracker of a game.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Royal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad

Updated Date: November 02, 2020 17:30:24 IST

