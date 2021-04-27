DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 22: Maxwell gone for 25 as Mishra strikes

Tossed up ball from Amit Mishra. Maxwell goes for the big shot again but this time he sends the ball into the hands of Steve Smith at long-on. He got the start but doesn't convert it. Maxwell c Smith b Mishra 25(20)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|65/3 (9.4 ov) - R/R 6.72
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rajat Patidar
|Batting
|7
|8
|0
|0
|AB de Villiers (W)
|Batting
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Amit Mishra
|2
|0
|16
|1
|Axar Patel
|1.4
|0
|13
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 60/3 (8.3)
|
5 (5) R/R: 4.28
Rajat Patidar 2(2)
AB de Villiers (W) 3(5)
|
Glenn Maxwell 25(20) S.R (125)
c Steven Smith b Amit Mishra
Tossed up ball from Amit Mishra. Maxwell goes for the big shot again but this time he sends the ball into the hands of Steve Smith at long-on. He got the start but doesn't convert it. Maxwell c Smith b Mishra 25(20)
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 57/2 ( Rajat Patidar 4 , Glenn Maxwell 23)
Axar Patel's first over. Maxwell takes a double after clipping the ball to mid-wicket region. Axar then concedes a big six but then extracts a leading edge off Maxwell but it doesn't get carried. The bowler who also fumbles after the bounce and lets the ball go through his legs. 10 off the over.
900-plus runs against a team in IPL:
Rohit Sharma v KKR
David Warner v PBKS
David Warner v KKR
Virat Kohli v DC*
This time Maxwell targets the long-on boundary and he clears it. Pure power!
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 47/2 ( Rajat Patidar 3 , Glenn Maxwell 14)
Amit Mishra into the attack. And before he could start bowling, he has been warned by the umpire for using saliva on the ball. A big hit was on the cards and Maxwell successfully executes it. Nice tossed up delivery outside off stump and Maxwell doesn't miss such opportunities. A six and five singles in the over.
Maxwell opens his sixes account. Reaches for the ball against Amit Mishra and smashes it over bowler's head.
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 36/2 ( Rajat Patidar 1 , Glenn Maxwell 5)
Angling in delivery from Avesh Khan, Patidar pushes it to the leg-side and is off the mark. After conceding a boundary, Avesh bowls a slower one. Maxwell somehow manages to bring the bat to the ball and blocks it. The batsman then plays a drive straight down the ground but the timing is off so he can't beat the mid-on fielder. Just a single. Six off the over and we are done with the powerplay.
Width for Maxwell and he crunches it on the backfoot through the covers.
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/2 ( Rajat Patidar 0 , Glenn Maxwell 0)
Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar are in the middle now. Maxwell is in form but Patidar has a thing or two to prove. He will want to make his chance count today. Back of a length and width on offer to Maxwell who looks for the boundary with a cut but it is straight to the fielder at point. Ishant then bowls a fuller one, Maxwell drives it down the ground but for no run. A dot to end the over and it's a wicket maiden.
BOWLED!
Back to back wickets for Delhi. Ishant brings the ball in as Padikkal is beaten on the backfoot. Nice sound of ball crashing the stumps. Joy for Ishant. Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17(14)
Tossed up ball from Amit Mishra. Maxwell goes for the big shot again but this time he sends the ball into the hands of Steve Smith at long-on. He got the start but doesn't convert it. Maxwell c Smith b Mishra 25(20)
BOWLED!
Back to back wickets for Delhi. Ishant brings the ball in as Padikkal is beaten on the backfoot. Nice sound of ball crashing the stumps. Joy for Ishant. Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17(14)
OUT!
Kohli drags on. He got a boundary playing a similar shot in the over but this time he's a touch late. Inside edge and stumps are disturbed. Kohli b Avesh Khan 12(11)
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Axar Patel's first over. Maxwell takes a double after clipping the ball to mid-wicket region. Axar then concedes a big six but then extracts a leading edge off Maxwell but it doesn't get carried. The bowler who also fumbles after the bounce and lets the ball go through his legs. 10 off the over.
Preview: Having suffered their first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after getting off to a dream start, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to bounce back in their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
RCB suffered a 69-run thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who outplayed Virat Kohli's men in all departments in their encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The victory propelled MS Dhoni and company to the top of the IPL 2021 points table, and Kohli will be hoping to reclaim that spot later on Tuesday evening.
Delhi Capitals, who had finished runners up for the first time last season, managed to scrape through to a hard-fought victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the same day as CSK's victory over RCB. In the match that saw the first Super Over of the season, Axar Patel managed to bowl a tight line after being entrusted the responsibility of bowling the crucial six deliveries by skipper Rishabh Pant. Skipper Pant then combined with opener Shikhar Dhawan to guide the team to a thrilling victory and secure them two crucial points in the race to the playoffs.
What will additionally help motivate RCB heading into the 22nd match of the season will be the fact that DC had completed a double over them last season in the UAE, defeating them by 59 runs and six wickets respectively.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Follow over-by-over commentary on our blog