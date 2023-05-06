DC vs RCB Preview: Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to maintain winning ways when the two sides lock horns in the IPL 2023 clash in Delhi on Saturday.

The DC-RCB clash will be the second game of the Saturday double-header, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk earlier in the day.

Both Delhi and Bangalore had beaten higher-ranked sides in low-scoring thrillers away from home earlier this week.

Bangalore managed to successfully defend a modest 127-run target against Lucknow in an ill-tempered clash at the Ekana Stadium that witnessed an on-field clash involving RCB superstar Virat Kohli on one side and LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir on the other.

Delhi would then defend a sub-par 130-run total against Gujarat at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Mohammed Shami’s brilliant haul of 4/11 for GT ultimately went in vain.

Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed grabbed two wickets each as Gujarat fell five short of Delhi’s total despite having four wickets in hand, with skipper Hardik Pandya unable to guide his team home despite scoring an unbeaten 59.

For Delhi, a victory on Saturday will help them move out of the bottom spot, which will then go to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Bangalore, on the other hand, will break into the playoff spots and go as far up as second, depending on the result of the CSK-MI fixture.

DC vs RCB head-to-head

Bangalore lead 18-10 from 29 matches in their head-to-head record against Delhi in the IPL going all the way back to the inaugural edition. RCB had won their only meeting against DC last year, and had completed a season double in 2021.

DC vs RCB form (Last five matches)

Delhi Capitals: W, L, W, W, L

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W, L, W, W, L

DC vs RCB Date and Time

DC vs RCB will be played on 6 May (Saturday) at 7.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC vs RCB TV coverage, live streaming

DC vs RCB in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

DC vs RCB squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

