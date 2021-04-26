DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Tuesday, at Ahmedabad.

Both DC and RCB have been among the top performers this season with eight points respectively from five matches.

DC's only defeat of the season came against Rajasthan Royals early in the tournament. The Rishabh Pant-led side is currently on a three-game winning streak.

With Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, and Kagiso Rabada putting in consistent performances, DC's bowling unit appears as one of the best in the tournament.

Their batting line-up also boasts of some very exciting names, however, the majority of their runs have come from the bat of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Against RCB, who bat deep with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers in their ranks, DC will hope for their middle-order to stand up if the need arises.

RCB come into the match after suffering their first defeat of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Purple cap holder Harshal Patel was taken to cleaners by CSK's Ravindra Jadeja as he scored 36 runs in the last over their innings helping his team score a mammoth 191/4.

In reply, RCB's batting collapsed under the pressure of the case as they lost the match by 69 runs.

Despite the big margin of the loss, we must not forget that RCB's four victories were a result of their excellent teamwork and one bad result doesn't change that. Kohli and Co will now aim to bounce back immediately from the loss.

Here's all you need to know about the 22nd match of the IPL between DC and RCB:

When will the 22nd match of the IPL between DC and RCB take place?

The 22nd match of the IPL between DC and RCB will take place on 27 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.