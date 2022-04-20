DC vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Despite having a strong and well-balanced squad, Delhi Capitals have not managed to find their momentum going this season so far. Now, there are reports of coronavirus cases in the camp and this will impact the way they approach this game. Mitchell Marsh is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and this could see Delhi give another go at Rovman Powell.

As far as top-order is concerned, Prithvi Shaw has been in good form and is expected to bat deep. Otherwise, the onus will solely fall on David Warner to take up the mantle of scoring runs.

Captain Rishabh Pant has looked good in patches this season and the time has come for him to be the X-factor, who plays the decisive knocks for his side.

Among bowlers, Khaleel Ahmed has been quite good. Kuldeep Yadav has found his mojo and Mustafizur Rahman needs to bounce back quickly after being mauled in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. They have adopted a no holds barred approach when it comes to batting and so far, only Liam Livingstone has found consistency. Jonny Bairstow might still get a game and the time has come for the Englishman to find his range.

After missing the last game, Mayank Agarwal should be back and is expected to fire at the top of the order.

However, bowling has been a concern for Punjab. Barring Arshdeep Singh and to some extent, Rahul Chahar, the other bowlers have been leaking runs; a gap that needs to be addressed.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

