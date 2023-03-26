Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final LIVE Score: DC win toss and opt to bat

DC vs MI WPL 2023 LIVE updates: Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals face Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and her Mumbai Indians counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the WPL trophy ahead of the final in Mumbai. Image: Twitter @wplt20

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 26 March, 2023

26 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Final
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
19:14 (IST)

WPL 2023 Final LIVE

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain). Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

19:03 (IST)

WPL 2023 Final LIVE

Toss update: Meg Lanning wins the coin toss and says Delhi Capitals will bat first against Mumbai Indians. 

18:37 (IST)

WPL 2023 Final LIVE

To have any chance of winning a trophy, Harmanpreet would need to fire or hope for her top-order batters to find their best form and not leave the job to the middle or lower order players.

MI don’t have to think much about their bowling though.

Pacer Issy Wong took WPL’s first hat-trick in the Eliminator against UPW. Also, Saika Ishaque (15 wickets), Matthews (13), Kerr (13) and Wong (12) hold the second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively in the highest wicket-takers list currently in WPL 2023.

Check out the full preview of the WPL 2023 Final here 

18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, that will be held at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. It's Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur in the final, and with interesting matchups on the cards, the final promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for more updates. 

18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, that will be held at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. It's Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur in the final, and with interesting matchups on the cards, the final promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League reaches its conclusion on Sunday when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur will go head to head in the WPL for the third time this season. The head-to-head between the two teams is one win apiece, but anything can happen during a final, thus making it for an interesting watch.

Both teams have enough firepower ahead of the final. While MI consists of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews among some reputed all-rounders, Issy Wong, who took four wickets in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz, should not be written off.

Meg Lanning herself is a handy batter for DC, while there will also be support for Mumbai-born Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues has managed just 117 runs from six innings at an average of 29.25, but will look to make a positive impression for her team.

Australia’s Jess Jonassen has been one of DC’s impressive bowlers, with eight wickets to her name.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 19:01:33 IST

