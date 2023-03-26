Preview: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League reaches its conclusion on Sunday when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur will go head to head in the WPL for the third time this season. The head-to-head between the two teams is one win apiece, but anything can happen during a final, thus making it for an interesting watch.

Both teams have enough firepower ahead of the final. While MI consists of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews among some reputed all-rounders, Issy Wong, who took four wickets in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz, should not be written off.

Meg Lanning herself is a handy batter for DC, while there will also be support for Mumbai-born Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues has managed just 117 runs from six innings at an average of 29.25, but will look to make a positive impression for her team.

Australia’s Jess Jonassen has been one of DC’s impressive bowlers, with eight wickets to her name.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.