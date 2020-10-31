IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs MI Match: Boult's twin strike in powerplay put Delhi in early trouble

SIX! Iyer breaks the shackles. It's a tad full outside off, Iyer charges down the track and hammers it over long on.
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|40/2 (8.2 ov) - R/R 4.80
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shreyas Iyer (C)
|Batting
|21
|25
|1
|1
|Rishabh Pant (W)
|Batting
|6
|12
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jayant Yadav
|3
|0
|18
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 15/2 (3)
|
25 (25) R/R: 4.68
Rishabh Pant (W) 6(12)
Shreyas Iyer (C) 17(20)
|
Prithvi Shaw 10(11) S.R (90.9)
c Quinton de Kock b Trent Boult
SIX! Iyer breaks the shackles. It's a tad full outside off, Iyer charges down the track and hammers it over long on.
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 28/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 11 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)
Another decent over for MI. Krunal didn't start off well, slipping one down the leg side for two leg byes. But he corrected his lines off the next five balls. Again, Iyer was looking to shuffle inside the crease and make room but Krunal cleverly adjusted his lines and didn't give him that room and restricted him to just singles. Krunal varied his pace well in that over, that's what he is known for. 6 runs off the over.
Krunal Pandya back into the attack....
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 22/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 9 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Another tight over from Jayant Yadav. He varied his pace nicely and forced the batsmen into maneuvering shots. He didn't give much room and off the third ball, Iyer had to give himself room to find the gap through the off side, he couldn't and hit it straight to the fielder for a quick single. Jayant then bowled a flighted one to Pant and he got an inside edge on his drive to fine leg. Just 3 runs off it. An excellent Powerplay for MI, DC - 22/2
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 19/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 7 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Another excellent over from Boult. Just one run off it. Boult has pulled his lengths back a bit. He is bowling in that good length area more rather than full. He nearly had Iyer off the first ball as it flew inches past his outside edge, however, MI lost their review in that pursuit. Both Iyer and Pant were cautious in that over. Boult was tight with his lines.
NOT OUT! There's no spike on the snicko. MI have lost their review. It's a good length delivery outside off, tails away. Iyer looks to push it to the off side but is beaten by the away movement. Quinton de Kock straightaway goes up in an appeal, the bowler isn't so much convinced. Pollard opts to take the review but loses it as there was no edge.
Appeal for a caught behind against Iyer off Boult! MI have taken the review....
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 18/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 6 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Good start from yadav. He bowled tight lines and on good lengths. Pant and Iyer were cautious and dealt in just singles. Just three runs off the over.
Jayant Yadav into the attack now...
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 15/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 4 , )
Another successful over from Boult. He's bounced back hard after a couple of tough outings. He bowled good lengths in that over. And is getting some movement off the pitch too. Prithvi pulled one for a four behind square leg but then went for a swing across the line and got an outside edge over slips for a streaky four. He went for one shot too many again but Boult cleverly adjusted his length, bowled it short and Prithvi got a top edge on his pull charging down the track, de Kock made no mistake. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
OUT! Boult gets his man. Prithvi flops again! Clever change of length from Boult. Prithvi charges down the track, Prithvi dances down the track and is early into his pull, he gets a top edge. De Kock settles under it and takes a very good catch. It hasn't started well for Delhi.....again.
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav can do no wrong at the moment. What a catch. It's a touch wide outside off, Dhawan slashes it hard uppishly, Suryakumar dives forward at backward point and plucks it inches above the ground. The umpire goes upstairs to check whether the catch was clean and it indeed was clean. Second consecutive duck for Dhawan. Good start for MI.
Toss: Pollard wins the toss and elects to field. He informs of two changes as Hardik Pandya is rested and Jayant Yadav comes in while Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in place of James Pattinson. The MI captain says that the wicket looks a bit unsure of what it will do so it's better to chase down the target.
Shreyas says they anyways wanted to bat first and batting first has been really important to DC. Three changes for DC - Leg spinner Praveen Dubey, Prihvi Shaw, and Harshal Patel come in in place of Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande and Axar Patel.
Pitch report: It's 33 degrees in Dubai. The last time the strip was used was 8th October between SRH and KXIP. The average score batting first at the Dubai International Stadium is170 but it's160 in day games. The surface looks firm. It looks better than what the average score tells. Deep Das Gupta says this is a good surface to bat on. The spinners will have a role to play. He also reckons that since the pitch will get slower, the team winning the toss would want to bat first.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians latest updates: Another decent over for MI. Krunal didn't start off well, slipping one down the leg side for two leg byes. But he corrected his lines off the next five balls. Again, Iyer was looking to shuffle inside the crease and make room but Krunal cleverly adjusted his lines and didn't give him that room and restricted him to just singles. Krunal varied his pace well in that over, that's what he is known for. 6 runs off the over.
Preview: Delhi Capitals lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
At one point in time, Delhi Capitals were cruising and looked a formidable side who had the perfect balance and the one to beat. Now, the tables have turned. They are struggling to get a win on the board and have lost their last three matches.
Their batting has let them down big time. Their last two totals read - 131 all out and 135/9. Their problems have continued. One of the openers hasn't clicked. Ajinkya Rahane has flopped, while Prithvi Shaw has lost his touch.
The rest of the batting order too needs to step up. Marcus Stoinis has gone cold, Hetmyer has been inconsistent. Rishabh Pant hasn't found the perfect balance between defence and attack.
Head coach Ricky Ponting admitted that chasing is a concern and DC need to hit the reset button.
"It's been a concern. When we decide to bowl first, we've given away big totals. We have to get better at that, we need to be better at bowling first and at chasing totals because so far, it hasn't worked for us," said Ponting after the match in the post-match conference.
"We had a rough idea from the start of the game on how many points one might need to qualify. We got to seven wins quite quickly, and now lost three in a row. We have to reset right now," Ponting added.
The bowling too needs improvement. R Ashwin hasn't found his rhythm in the last two matches while Tushar Deshpande has gone for plenty.
DC need to get their mojo back quickly. They play the top two sides in their last two fixtures and it could be tough. They are still not in a do or die situation but you never know what can happen in this unpredictable tournament.
Mumbai, on the other hand, have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to CSK's win over KKR on Thursday. They would like to strengthen their position at the top of the table and their chances of ending in the top two.
After the thumping loss to Rajasthan Royals, they would have gained a lot of confidence in the way they chased down 165 against RCB in their last match. Suryakumar Yadav was the man of the moment and with the form he is in, he will again be a big threat for the DC bowlers. There is still uncertainty about Rohit Sharma's participation and in his absence, Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side. Pollard has impressed with his leadership.
The MI bowlers bowled well in the middle overs and the death against RCB, they would look to improve on their powerplay bowling. Trent Boult has gone for runs in the last couple of matches and would look to get back to his best as soon as possible.
When these two teams met earlier in the tournament, Mumbai beat DC easily by five wickets with Quinton de Kock and Yadav scoring half-centuries to chase down 163.
Mumbai Indians would look for consistency and momentum ahead of the playoffs. We can expect a cracker.
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
