IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be eyeing their first win of the season when they lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two sides are the only remaining teams to not have won a single match so far in the first two weeks of the 16th season of the league.

Five-time champions MI, who have a history of being slow starters, have failed to defend targets in each of their first two matches, suffering defeats by margins of eight wickets and seven wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

DC, who reached a maiden final in 2020 where they lost to MI, have had it worse with a hat-trick of defeats at the start of the season.

The Capitals, who are being led by ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner with wicketkeeper-captain Rishabh Pant ruled out, started off with a 50-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

That was followed by a six-wicket defeat against defending Gujarat Titans at home and a 57-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati that has relegated them to the bottom of the table.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

