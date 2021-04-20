DC vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 13: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bat first

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 20 April, 2021

20 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 13
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
19:07 (IST)

Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to bat first

Rohit Sharma has won an important toss in Chennai and MI will bat first tonight. Jayant Yadav, the experienced off-spinner, comes in for seamer Adam Milne. "Dew plays a role here, especially in the back end of the innings. This pitch looks a little more drier. We'd look to do the basics right. It is important to focus on little things."

Rishabh Pant: "We will not think too much about the toss. We'd have liked to bat first too, but the team that plays better cricket will win. Meriwala and Chris Woakes make way for Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra."

18:53 (IST)

Would love to finish matches, says Suryakumar Yadav

"I am very happy with the way I am hitting the ball. I would love to finish some games. Nothing has changed since last year. I try to keep things very simple and that has helped me a great deal. We can't ignore that Delhi Capitals are in good form. We do have an upper hand, but we won't take them lightly."

18:48 (IST)

Pitch Report


"It looks like the same as in previous matches. 53 percent of wickets have come off slower balls, so variations will be the key. Batters will have to work really hard on this two-paced track," says Matthew Hayden. 

18:32 (IST)

Check out the squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

18:24 (IST)

A big statement made by MS Dhoni on his own game after CSK's last night encounter against RR. 

"When you are playing, you don't really want anyone to say he's unfit. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge them," Dhoni said. 

Click here to read the full article. 

18:15 (IST)

In the lastest edition of IPL on Pod, our weekly IPL podcast, Ujwal Singh, Jigar Mehta and Shubham Pandey discuss the week gone by in the 14th edition of the league. We touch upon the topics such as Maxwell's strong return in IPL, RCB at the top of table, the best combinations for SRH given they need Kane Williamson back whenever he is fit. Lastly, we discuss the young Indian pacers who have shone in the first week of the league.

Check out the podcast here.

You can find all the podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast platforms by searching the name.

Find all our podcasts here at one place.

18:09 (IST)

RCB and CSK sit at No 1 and 2 spot at the table currenly and the teams sitting on 3 and 4 will be busy outdoing each other tonight to jump to second spot. 

Click here to check ou the full points table and also the current Orange and Purpler Cap holders. 

18:05 (IST)

A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPL on Tuesday.

Click here to read the DC vs MI preview.

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Match 13 of IPL 2021 to be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The last year's finalists look in solid form this year and it will be interesting who comes at the top in this clash between two high-class IPL teams. Stay tuned for more updates.

Highlights

title-img
18:48 (IST)

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) have a new home, and that is Chennai as action moves for them from run-scoring Mumbai to the slow-paced Chennai wicket.

The Rishabh Pant-led side got off to a great start in this year's tournament with a win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but their bowlers misfired in the second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they lost a close game by 3 wickets. In the third game, DC came back strongly, making short work of Punjab Kings (PBKS), beating them by 6 wickets in an emphatic fashion.

Mumbai Indians started the season on a losing note, but they have been on the rise since then. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in back-to-back games to collect points. The one challenge they will face against DC is to chase the target. The Chennai wicket is quite slow in nature and here chasing has been an issue for teams this season so far. In the only game MI lost in the season, they were chasing. DC too will be playing their first game at Chepauk and they are playing it in less than 48 hours of landing from Mumbai. Wankhede track had runs in it while in Chennai, scoring is not that easy. It will be a huge task for DC to adjust and adapt quickly here to make sure their campaign is on track.

There will be some exciting match-ups to look out for. Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah will be one of them. Bumrah has had dominance over Pant in the past but with DC captain in form of his life currently, it will be interesting to see how Bumrah fares against him.

Also, looking at the slow nature of the pitch at Chepauk, we may see DC finally including Amit Mishra in the XI. Also, Mishra likes bowling against Rohit.

All players from both teams will be available for selection and there are no injury concerns on both sides. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene did mention about a niggle Hardik Pandya is facing and that is the reason the all-rounder is not bowling but he should be fine to continue playing today.

Squads:

Updated Date: April 20, 2021 19:10:44 IST

