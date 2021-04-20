DC vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 13: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians will bat first

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI): Mumbai Indians win toss, decide to bat first. Rohit Sharma has won an important toss in Chennai and MI will bat first tonight. Jayant Yadav, the experienced off-spinner, comes in for seamer Adam Milne. "Dew plays a role here, especially in the back end of the innings. This pitch looks a little more drier. We'd look to do the basics right. It is important to focus on little things."

Rishabh Pant: "We will not think too much about the toss. We'd have liked to bat first too, but the team that plays better cricket will win. Meriwala and Chris Woakes make way for Hetmyer and Amit Mishra."

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) have a new home, and that is Chennai as action moves for them from run-scoring Mumbai to the slow-paced Chennai wicket.

The Rishabh Pant-led side got off to a great start in this year's tournament with a win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but their bowlers misfired in the second game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they lost a close game by 3 wickets. In the third game, DC came back strongly, making short work of Punjab Kings (PBKS), beating them by 6 wickets in an emphatic fashion.

Mumbai Indians started the season on a losing note, but they have been on the rise since then. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in back-to-back games to collect points. The one challenge they will face against DC is to chase the target. The Chennai wicket is quite slow in nature and here chasing has been an issue for teams this season so far. In the only game MI lost in the season, they were chasing. DC too will be playing their first game at Chepauk and they are playing it in less than 48 hours of landing from Mumbai. Wankhede track had runs in it while in Chennai, scoring is not that easy. It will be a huge task for DC to adjust and adapt quickly here to make sure their campaign is on track.

There will be some exciting match-ups to look out for. Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah will be one of them. Bumrah has had dominance over Pant in the past but with DC captain in form of his life currently, it will be interesting to see how Bumrah fares against him.

Also, looking at the slow nature of the pitch at Chepauk, we may see DC finally including Amit Mishra in the XI. Also, Mishra likes bowling against Rohit.

All players from both teams will be available for selection and there are no injury concerns on both sides. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene did mention about a niggle Hardik Pandya is facing and that is the reason the all-rounder is not bowling but he should be fine to continue playing today.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel