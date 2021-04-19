DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

It will be a clash of heavyweights when last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals and champions Mumbai Indians meet on 20 April for Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams have played three matches so far in the tournament and won twice. The teams posses quality players and they will look to maintain a consistent run of victories similar to what they did in their previous campaign.

Mumbai are coming into the match with two back-to-back victories. They lost their opening match of the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore but bounced back well against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure impressive wins.

Mumbai's bowlers, especially spinner Rahul Chahar played a significant role in the matches they ended up winning. Rahul adjusted to the slow nature of the Chennai tracks and managed to pick seven wickets in his last two games. He along with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be the key for Mumbai against a quality batting line-up of Delhi.

Delhi Capitals put out a good show against Punjab Kings in their previous match and their captain Rishabh Pant will hope that the same continues against the toughest opposition in the league. Although, he and head coach Ricky Ponting will ask for better performances from their bowlers.

Here's all you need to know about Match 13 of the IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians:

When will the 13th match of the IPL between DC and MI take place?

The Match 13 of the IPL between DC and MI will take place on 20 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.