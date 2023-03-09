DC vs MI WPL 2023 Highlights: Follow DC vs MI live score, ball by ball commentary, scorecard and latest updates from WPL 2023 live match at Firstpost
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets
Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat in a top of the table Women’s Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.
Delhi brought in Minnu Mani in place of Arundhati Reddy in the only change to their lineup, while Mumbai Indians did not make any changes.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.
Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by 11 runs in WPL 2023 as Gujarat Giants won their first match in the tournament.
The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place on 4 March before the tournament opener.
The WPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at 6.25 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.