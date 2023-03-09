Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 7 at DY Patil Stadium: Mumbai Indians win by 8-wickets, stay unbeaten

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Match 7 at DY Patil Stadium: Mumbai Indians win by 8-wickets, stay unbeaten

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning (R) and Harmanpreet Kaur of Mumbai Indians (L) at the toss during a WPL match in Mumbai. SPORTZPICS for WPL

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

105/10 (18.0 ov)

Match 7
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

109/2 (15.0 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets

Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning opted to bat in a top of the table Women’s Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Delhi brought in Minnu Mani in place of Arundhati Reddy in the only change to their lineup, while Mumbai Indians did not make any changes.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

Updated Date: March 09, 2023 22:19:49 IST

