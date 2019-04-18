23:47 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: For the first two overs will played with thought this is 140 wicket. Eventually we got 10-15 more. Luckily for us we had wickets in hand and our power-hittiers could go out there and perform. I have played here enough to know and hence we had made up our mind (to bat first, after toss). It's something that he's (Rahul Chahar) been working on. He was part of the team last year, but never got to play. At some stage we wanted to get him in. He's shown the right kind of attitude, and he's very smart in terms of what he wants to execute. Those breakthroughs were good. He's very confident bowling to left-handers too. Jayant was a simple swap, because they had 3-4 left-handers in the top six. Cutting as well, once the ball is nice and hard, we would use a power hitter to come and exploit their spinners. The idea to send him at 3 was a good one. But the game plan changes according to the venue and the opposition. The top 3 remains, but 4, 5 and 6 remains flexible and we have made that clear with the batting group.