DC vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians climb to second spot with 40-run win
Date: Thursday, 18 April, 2019 23:52 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 34 Match Result Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Delhi Capitals VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 128/9 ( Amit Mishra 6 , Ishant Sharma 0)
MI beat DC by 40 runs!
169 target on a slow pitch was always going to be tough and over that DC squandered the great start followed by some good bowling. They finish their innings on 128/9. Three-game unbeaten streak broken.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Rabada c Pollard b Hardik Pandya 9(8)
Wide of off delivery and Rabada went for an uppish slice as Pollard took the catch in the deep running to his right
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Axar b Bumrah 26(23)
This was full, on the middle by Bumrah as Axar moved back to create room for a cut shot but he could only hit thin air as the ball slammed into the stumps
DC Score latest updates
OUT! K Paul run out (Bumrah) 0(0)
Axar somehow managed to survive the yorker from Bumrah but Paul ran down the pitch for the single and Bumrah collected the ball, turned back and hit the stumps
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Chris Morris c Hardik Pandya b Malinga 11(9)
Morris decided to attack the slower ball but the execution was poor. The ball hit the toe-end as Hardik took the catch at long-on
DC Score latest updates
BOWLED EM! Pant b Bumrah 7(11)
It's always a great view to see the timber flying. Pant went for an uppish drive away from the body but the pitch is not made for it. The ball meanwhile move back in from off to crash into the stumps.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Shreyas Iyer b Rahul Chahar 3(6)
Another wicket! What a beauty by Chahar! A lovely leg-spin delivery which pitches on middle and spins away to beat the bat and hit the off stump.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Munro b Krunal Pandya 3(9)
That was a quick delivery disguised as a spin ball. Fired in by Krunal as a lazy Munro failed to get his bat onto it before it hit the stumps.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Prithvi Shaw c Hardik Pandya b Rahul Chahar 20
That's immature from Shaw. Was struggling to get going but had been there for long and needed to bat till deep. Went for a big shot off the tossed up delivery and found the man on the fence at long-on.
DC Score latest updates
OUT! Dhawan b Rahul Chahar 35(22)
Dhawan messes up the sweep shot there and his show is now over. Tried reverse sweeping, completely missed the ball as it hit his gloves and then crashed into the stumps.
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Slower short ball from Rabada and Hardik gos for a pull, gets a top edge that goes straight up for Rishabh Pant to pouch a simple catch. Fantastic innings from Hardik, providing the catalyst MI needed.
Hardik Pandya c Pant b Rabada 32(15)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Surya's attempted scoop doesn't come off on this ocassion and he has to walk back to the pavilion. Rabada picks his first wicket of the day. Rabada did the good thing by not bowling it too full and thereby not allowing the batsman to get under it. He also made sure he rolled his fingers over the ball to bowl the leg-cutter and also kept it wide of off, providing no real pace or space for Surya. It was too late for Surya to bail out for the shot, he went for it, getting an outside edge and Rishabh Pant completes a super catch diving to his right.
Suryakumar Yadav c Pant b Rabada 26(27)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Oh dear! Mix up and QdK is run out. Yadav cuts it to pint, where Rabada does really well to stop the ball and get rid off the ball quickly, back flipping it to Rishabh Pant, where both the batsmen are stranded. QdK continued his run while Suryakumar turned his back to get inside the crease. Pant relays the throw to Axar Patel, who removes the bails. De Kock is disappointed and he starts heading towards the dressing room
de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35(27)
MI Score latest updates
Cutting lbw b Axar 2(4)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! First ball after the powerplay, first ball of Mishra's spell and it has produced a wicket. It is the big one too! Rohit Sharma is bowled. Mishra bowls it on the middle and gets the ball to straighten a touch. Rohit ends up playing inside the line and losing his wicket. MI 57/1
Rohit b A Mishra 30(22)
Mumbai Indians playing 11 today:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Two changes: Ben Cutting and Jayant Yadav come in for Ishan Kishan and Jason Behrendorff
Delhi Capitals playing 11 today
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Capitals field unchanged 11
DC vs MI toss result today
Toss: Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma calls it right at the toss and decides to bat at Kotla
Today’s IPL match LIVE blog between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of match 34 of the IPL between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi.
DC's three-game unbeaten run has come to an end tonight with a thrashing of 40 runs by MI! It's thier home ground and Delhi need to bat and bowl better in their backyard as they go forward. Meanwhile, MI have moved to the second spot in the table with tonight's win and have also moved closer to the playoffs spot.
That's it for tonight! We will see you tomorrow at 6.30 pm for the KKR vs RCB clash. Goodnight.
Hardik Pandya, MoM: I keep telling myself the same thing. I have never hit the ball as well I am doing right now. I have worked a lot in the nets and now it's all working out for me. I like to stick to the basics. Even in the death if you keep your calm and hope for bowlers to miss, you can hit hard. I am using my brain well, reading the wicket well in this season. I have five more games to go and then the play-offs, and I hope to keep going like this through the season.
Hardik Pandya is the man of the match
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: For the first two overs will played with thought this is 140 wicket. Eventually we got 10-15 more. Luckily for us we had wickets in hand and our power-hittiers could go out there and perform. I have played here enough to know and hence we had made up our mind (to bat first, after toss). It's something that he's (Rahul Chahar) been working on. He was part of the team last year, but never got to play. At some stage we wanted to get him in. He's shown the right kind of attitude, and he's very smart in terms of what he wants to execute. Those breakthroughs were good. He's very confident bowling to left-handers too. Jayant was a simple swap, because they had 3-4 left-handers in the top six. Cutting as well, once the ball is nice and hard, we would use a power hitter to come and exploit their spinners. The idea to send him at 3 was a good one. But the game plan changes according to the venue and the opposition. The top 3 remains, but 4, 5 and 6 remains flexible and we have made that clear with the batting group.
Shreyas Iyer: It's really important for us to win home games. Unfortunately we lost the toss and were outplayed in all three departments. We practise on slow pitches it's totally different at Kotla. We have to get used to these conditions. If after winning toss, we would have chased but we gave 20 runs more on this wicket. The wicket was really slow, and 150 would have been a manageable score. Those three overs (that cost 50 runs) were the gamechanger.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
Not as big a Powerplay from Delhi, but just as stable, and wickets in hand will be valuable on a pitch like this. This is where the game changed when Delhi bowled, when they got the spinners into the attack, and now Chahar and Jayant will come into play. MI might hold Krunal back as long as Dhawan is there.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 48/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 13 , Shikhar Dhawan 35)
DC Score latest updates
Jayant Yadav continues. His full ball on leg stump is punished by Dhawan as he lifts it to deep mid-wicket fence. Six off the over. Powerplay up. DC need 121 in last 14 overs.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Full on leg stump from around the wicket from JY and Dhawan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 42/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 30)
DC Score latest updates
Bumrah has now been called into attack to steady things. Shaw clips one to square leg for a single. A couple of shots to cover for couple of singles and a nudge to point on last ball by Dhawan for another single. Four off the over.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
DC are off the a flyer, and I get the feeling that Jayant Yadav is bowling a bit too fast. Malinga bowled a lot of off pace deliveries. Bumrah is bowling full pace but isn't getting the usual amount of bounce. So lot's of variety from the bowlers. Will we see six different bowlers used in the Powerplay?
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 38/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 28)
DC Score latest updates
Bowling changes are not working for MI. Jayant Yadav given this over. 10 off the over. A double, couple of singles and a six. Dhawan came out to slam the tossed up ball down the ground.
DC Score latest updates
SIX! This was bautiful! A dance down the ground by Dhawan as he tonked the tossed up ball down the ground
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 28/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 9 , Shikhar Dhawan 19)
DC Score latest updates
Ball given to Malinga but DC openers have decided to make most of the powerplay and punish every mistake. Dhawan got a four with a cover drive off wide and full ball and then came down to slam the half-volley over extra-cover for another four. 10 off the over.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Dhawan is in modd to make the most of the powerplay! Shimmies down to lift the half-volley over the extra-cover
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Rare poor delivery from Malinga. Full and outside off as it is crucnhed through the cover by Dhawan
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 18/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 10)
DC Score latest updates
Another successful over for DC! Rahul Chahar brought into and attack and Dhawan gets off the mark with a sweep shot as he pulls the ball from off to square leg fence. Plays another sweep through square leg and fine leg gap to the fence. Two on last ball. 10 off the over.
IPL 12 Match 34 DC vs MI at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi: MI beat DC by 40 runs!
169 target on a slow pitch was always going to be tough and over that DC squandered the great start followed by some good bowling. They finish their innings on 128/9. Three-game unbeaten streak broken
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Riding on the back three consecutive victories confident Delhi Capitals face third-place Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals are on a roll right now, they have won three of their last three matches and are second in the table with 10 points from eight matches. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum against Mumbai at their home ground.
It's a different Delhi from what we have seen in the past years. The young generation has made this a vibrant team. Their middle order rescued them against SRH in the last match and then the bowlers played a stellar role to defend 155. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to get back to form against MI. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be MI's biggest threat. He ransacked SRH's batting line-up with four wickets.
MI, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent run. After the loss against RR, they bounced back to beat RCB. Their pace bowlers are the key, especially Malinga and Bumrah who have been brilliant at the death. The batsmen need to do much better. There is a lot of dependence on Hardik Pandya rescue acts. They would be looking for consistency while DC would look to continue the momentum. Expect a cracker.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Updated Date:
Apr 18, 2019
