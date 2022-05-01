DC vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

The in-form Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Delhi Capitals in an important IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first encounter of Sunday's doubleheader. KL Rahul's LSG are at number three on the points table and have won their last two fixtures. The most recent one was their 20-run victory against the Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant-led DC stuttered a bit in the chase but in the end, managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes well and truly alive.

LSG did not have the best of days with the bat against PBKS. Captain Rahul was particularly disappointed with the "stupid shots" his main players played to throw their wickets away. The Lucknow-based franchise was cruising when Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda were at the crease but after the former's dismissal, they lost four wickets in quick succession to give away the advantage.

If it wasn't for lower-order contributions from Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan, LSG would have struggled to cross the 150-run mark.

Their bowling, however, was on the mark. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who hasn't quite set the stage on fire with his batting, has emerged as one of their main strike bowlers with the ball. He returned with 2 for 11 in his 4 overs.

Left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan backed up his last match's performance with a three-wicket haul as LSG choked PBKS.

As far as DC are concerned, they would look for a better show from their batters. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have been giving brisk starts at the top of the order more often than not but their middle-order has failed to take capitalise on those. The lack of a big score from captain Rishabh Pant will also be a cause of concern for head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

