IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KXIP Match: Pant departs as Bishnoi picks his first wicket

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates:

Big over for Delhi, with 15 runs coming off Gowtham’s final over as Iyer sends the ball flying over the straight boundary off two consecutive deliveries to give DC’s run-rate a big boost. Gowtham signs off wicketless, having conceded 39 from four.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by their new captain KL Rahul, will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Delhi Capitals, captained by Shreyas Iyer. Both the teams had contrasting campaigns last time around, with DC entering the playoffs but faltering, while KXIP finished sixth.

The last time the tournament was partially held in UAE in 2014, KXIP went onto reach the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

They haven’t reached the playoffs since.

Rahul has been consistent over the last few years, ending up as KXIP’s highest run-scorer in 2018 and 2019, despite his team finishing below the top four. He will be supported by the likes of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order while Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and India’s Murugan Ashwin will head the spin department.

They have some fiery pacers too, in Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, who was bought by DC during the auction last December, will turn up against his former side. Ashwin was the captain of KXIP for two full seasons, in 2018 and 2019. DC also features experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan.

England’s duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes had pulled out of the tournament, and have been replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively in the DC setup.

Here's all you need to know about the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab:

When is the IPL match between DC and KXIP?

The match between DC and KXIP is on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

Where will the DC vs KXIP match be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does the DC vs KXIP match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KXIP match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

