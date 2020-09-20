IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KXIP Match: Pant departs as Bishnoi picks his first wicket

FOUR! Now Pant gets into the act, getting down on one knee and hamming the ball over the umpire's head! DC 86/3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|86/4 (14.0 ov) - R/R 6.14
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shreyas Iyer (C)
|Batting
|39
|31
|0
|3
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|4
|0
|39
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|3
|0
|19
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 86/4 (14)
|
73 (73) R/R: 7.3
Shreyas Iyer (C) 39(31)
Rishabh Pant (W) 31(29)
|
Rishabh Pant (W) 31(29) S.R (106.89)
b Ravi Bishnoi
Fifty partnership up between Iyer and Pant for the fourth wicket off as many deliveries, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the penultimate ball of the 12th over. DC 63/3
OUT! What an over this is turning out to be for Shami, as Hetmyer departs just two deliveries after Shaw! The West Indian tried to ride the bounce, and ended up pushing it in Agarwal's direction at cover for the simplest of catches. DC 13/3
Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami 7(13)
OUT! Poor shot by Shaw, miscuing a pull off a back-of-length delivery to get caught by Jordan running to his right from mid on, as Delhi Capitals lose their second opener in less than four overs. DC 9/2
Shaw c Jordan b Shami 5(9)
OUT! KXIP get the first breakthrough, and it's all thanks to the confusion between Dhawan and Shaw, resulting in the latter walking back to the dugout for a two-ball duck. DC 6/1
Dhawan run out (KL Rahul) 0(2)
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharm
Having issues remembering all names while picking your best XI for both teams? No problem! Below are the two squads.
DC: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
KXIP: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
Two greats will pit their wits against each other in the background as their captains, with an ability to achieve greatness, lead their power-hitters out for an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.
Click here to read the full preview of Match No 2 of IPL 2020.
DC 79/3 after 13 overs (Iyer 37, Pant 26)
Big over for Delhi, with 15 runs coming off Gowtham’s final over as Iyer sends the ball flying over the straight boundary off two consecutive deliveries to give DC’s run-rate a big boost. Gowtham signs off wicketless, having conceded 39 from four.
Make that back-to-back hits over the straight boundary off Iyer's bat! Straight as an arrow over long on this time! Has the tide finally turned in Delhi's favour now? DC 78/3
SIX! Iyer waits for a loosener, and doesn't waste the chance when one comes his way. Rocks back and smacks the long hop from Gowtham over long off! DC 72/3
DC 64/3 after 12 overs (Iyer 23, Pant 25)
Pant gets an edge off the first delivery that sends the ball flying wide of short third man, and all the way to the unprotected fenced for a boundary. A much-needed four from Delhi’s perspective, with the boundaries having dried up for a while now. Four singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over, with the fifty partnership between the two being completed.
Fifty partnership up between Iyer and Pant for the fourth wicket off as many deliveries, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off the penultimate ball of the 12th over. DC 63/3
FOUR! Lucky edge off Pant's bat that travels wide of short third man and goes all the way to the boundary. Delhi however, will take anything that comes their way as long as it boosts their run-rate. DC 60/3
DC 56/3 after 11 overs (Iyer 21, Pant 19)
Spin from both ends as Gowtham continues Pant collects a single off the first before some quick running between the wickets sees Iyer grab back-to-back doubles off the next two. Single off each of the last two deliveries, with seven coming off the over.
Rishabh Pant's average in 11-20 overs against each bowler type:
Right-arm fast: 43.6
Right-arm off: 35.0
Left-arm spin: 23.0
Leg-spin: 72.5
Left-arm fast: 21.0
Chinaman: 12.0
DC 49/3 after 10 overs (Iyer 16, Pant 17)
Debutant Ravi Bishnoi brought into the attack in the 10th over, and he starts off with a wide delivery. A couple of swing-and-misses for Pant off the next two deliveries before he finally connects and sends the ball towards deep point for a single. Single off each of the last two balls, with Pant retaining the strike. Tidy first over from the leggie, with four off it. Delhi’s run-rate, meanwhile, is below five at the halfway mark, and that ought to worry the dugout as well as the two batsmen at the centre.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab latest updates:
Preview: Kings XI Punjab, led by their new captain KL Rahul, will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Delhi Capitals, captained by Shreyas Iyer. Both the teams had contrasting campaigns last time around, with DC entering the playoffs but faltering, while KXIP finished sixth.
The last time the tournament was partially held in UAE in 2014, KXIP went onto reach the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
They haven’t reached the playoffs since.
Rahul has been consistent over the last few years, ending up as KXIP’s highest run-scorer in 2018 and 2019, despite his team finishing below the top four. He will be supported by the likes of Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order while Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and India’s Murugan Ashwin will head the spin department.
They have some fiery pacers too, in Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.
Meanwhile, R Ashwin, who was bought by DC during the auction last December, will turn up against his former side. Ashwin was the captain of KXIP for two full seasons, in 2018 and 2019. DC also features experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan.
England’s duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes had pulled out of the tournament, and have been replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively in the DC setup.
Here's all you need to know about the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab:
When is the IPL match between DC and KXIP?
The match between DC and KXIP is on Sunday, 20 September 2020.
Where will the DC vs KXIP match be played?
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time does the DC vs KXIP match start?
The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).
Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KXIP match?
All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
Squads:
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
