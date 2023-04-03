In the seventh match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While both DC and GT have made their opening in this edition of the tournament, this will be the first time when an IPL match of this season will be played at the stadium in the national capital.

Defending champions Gujarat, who made a perfect start beating Chennai Super Kings in their opening match this year, are expecting to carry forward their winning momentum against DC.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals suffered a major loss after the team got outplayed by the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the competition.

DC vs GT Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, the two have faced each other for just one time in a match that was played in the last season. Played in Pune, Gujarat Titans won the match by defeating Delhi Capitals by 14 runs.

DC vs GT weather prediction

Delhi is expected to have clear skies on Tuesday, 4 April, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) live streaming

When will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans take place?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will take place on 4 April, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be held?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans be telecast?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I stream the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

DC vs GT full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (WK), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, and Abhishek Porel.



Gujarat Titans (GT): Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, and Noor Ahmad.