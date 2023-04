DC vs GT Preview: Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans with hope of winning their first match of the IPL 2023 season. DC got off to a rocky start against LSG on the weekend and had no answer for Mark Wood’s searing pace. Sloppy fielding and underwhelming bowling didn’t help their cause either. Ricky Ponting rued lack of application by his side.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans were comfortable and defiant in their win on the opening night of the competition – beating Chennai Super Kings by chasing down a 180 run target. To make things even more rewarding, they did so without Kane Williamson who has been ruled out of the tournament.

Tuesday’s match between DC and GT will be the first time Gujarat travel to a competitor’s home stadium as the IPL returned to home-and-away format this season.

