DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai enter final after beating Delhi by 4 wickets

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Tom Curran to see things through. HE'S GOT A WICKET! He offers up a juicy looking slower ball, and Moeen Ali falls for it hook, line and sinker, as he pulls into the hands of Kagiso Rabada on the boundary line! Four for MS Dhoni on the second ball, he's hammered that over extra cover. Back to back boundaries, and this one's thanks to a huge slice of luck as it gets a big inside edge and races off to the rope. Curran started this over so well, but he's under serious pressure here. And he adds to that pressure with a wide! Four runs needed from three balls. MS DHONI NEEDS JUST ONE BALL! Chennai are through to their ninth IPL final, and once again, it's thanks to their hero MS Dhoni! Chennai win by 4 wickets. DC will now face the winner of the KKR v RCB match.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in Qualifier 1 as the playoffs stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 kicks off from Sunday.

The two top-ranked sides will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening, with the winner getting a direct entry into the final. The loser will then await the result of the Eliminator — in which Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — and meet the victor in Qualifier 2.

Both the Eliminator and the second qualifier will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before Dubai hosts the grand finale for a second year running. The marquee clash will take place on 15 October.

Both Delhi and Chennai lost their final games of the round-robin stage while defending targets. On Thursday, three-time champions CSK posted a modest 134/6 on the board, which was easily surpassed by the Punjab Kings thanks to a blazing 98 not out off 42 balls by skipper KL Rahul as the 2014 runners-up ended the season on a high.

Delhi, on the other hand, suffered a last-ball heartbreak against RCB as the three-time runners-up recovered from a wobbly start thanks to an unbroken 111-run stand between Srikar Bharat (78*) and Glenn Maxwell (51*). Needing five off the last delivery, Bharat struck the winning six off Avesh Khan, clearing the long-on fence, to seal a memorable win.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the upcoming match between DC and CSK is concerned:

When will Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 between DC and CSK take place?

The match between DC and CSK will take place on 10 October, 2021.

Where will the DC vs CSK match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the DC vs CSK match start?

The DC vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.