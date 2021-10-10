Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 10 October, 2021

10 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

172/5 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 1
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

173/6 (19.4 ov)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings
172/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6 173/6 (19.4 ov) - R/R 8.8

Match Ended

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

MS Dhoni (C) (W) - 12

Ravindra Jadeja - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (C) (W) not out 18 6 3 1
Ravindra Jadeja not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Avesh Khan 4 0 47 1
Tom Curran 3.4 0 29 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 160/6 (19.1)

13 (13) R/R: 26

Moeen Ali 16(12) S.R (133.33)

c Kagiso Rabada b Tom Curran
DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: Chennai enter final after beating Delhi by 4 wickets

23:46 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It was a thrilling contest, and CSK skipper MS Dhoni put in a lovely cameo to see his side over the finish line and into their ninth IPL final. Tomorrow, we'll have action from the first Eliminator, which will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

23:42 (IST)

PotM, Ruturaj Gaikwad: "Before matches, I just go through my normal routines and try to keep things normal.

The powerplay was a crucial stage, the wicket was holding a bit and we had to get off to a good start. Robin Uthappa batted really well, he took on bowlers and made it easier for me to stay till the end. At times you have to take a few risks.

I plan for two or three overs at a time, try to think about who I can target better. But you also need to take it one over at a time, and make sure the required run rate doesn't rise too much.

MS Dhoni always encourages me to keep fresh, and try learning as much as possible. You can learn from every game, so I'm trying to do that and just stay humble."

23:39 (IST)

MS Dhoni: "My innings was a crucial one. Delhi exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. I've not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. But wasn't thinking too much, if you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up. Shardul has done decent batting, as has Deepak. Robin enjoys batting at the top but Moeen has been excellent at No 3. But we have created a situation where either of them could bat at No 3 depending on the situation and the opposition.It's the full team. It was tough when we didn't qualify last time. Emotions were high. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team."

23:29 (IST)

Robin Uthappa: "Feeling grateful and happy to be able to contribute. Today is my son's fourth birthday. We knew we had to get to a good start. There is nothing serious with that injury. There is four days to go so should be good. There were when there were doubts. You listen to a lot of chatter that is happening outside. I just felt I would be able to contribute. This is one of the most secure franchises going around. That only makes a player give that much back to the franchise. The final is going to be interesting. Just wanted to say to everyone out there: let's be kind."

23:23 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: Obviously, it's very disappointing. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistake and move on to the next one.

Most of the time, the thought process is that whoever bowls well during the match should bowl the final over. Tom had bowled very well before that last over, so I thought it's better to use him. 

I thought our score was decent, but we didn't get enough wickets in the powerplay, and they were off to a flier.

As cricketers, we're going to work on our mistakes, learn from them and move on.

23:18 (IST)

Chennai Super Kings win by 4 wickets!

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 173/6 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 18 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

Tom Curran to see things through. HE'S GOT A WICKET! He offers up a juicy looking slower ball, and Moeen Ali falls for it hook, line and sinker, as he pulls into the hands of Kagiso Rabada on the boundary line! Four for MS Dhoni on the second ball, he's hammered that over extra cover. Back to back boundaries, and this one's thanks to a huge slice of luck as it gets a big inside edge and races off to the rope. Curran started this over so well, but he's under serious pressure here. And he adds to that pressure with a wide! Four runs needed from three balls. MS DHONI NEEDS JUST ONE BALL! He's hit a boundary, and Chennai are through to their ninth IPL final, and once again, it's thanks to their hero MS Dhoni! Chennai win by 4 wickets. DC will now face the winner of the KKR v RCB match.

23:15 (IST)
four

FOUR! Huge slice of luck for MS Dhoni, inside edge and boundary

23:14 (IST)
four

FOUR! MS Dhoni finds the spot! He hit that through the covers beautifully!

23:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Moeen Ali is lured into pulling straight to Kagiso Rabada at deep square leg! Moeen Ali c Rabada b Curran 16 (12 balls)

23:11 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 160/5 ( MS Dhoni 6 , Moeen Ali 16)

Chennai Super Kings need 24 runs in 12 balls. Avesh Khan to bowl. He needs to come up with something good here, because at the moment CSK are cruising. HE'S DONE IT! Ruturaj Gaikwad's excellent innings come to and end after he pulls a low full-toss right into the hands of Axar Patel at deep midwicket, it was a tough catch as well! Moeen Ali responds well though, he's hit a four with a slice to deep point. Single and then Dhoni's on strike. Bit weird, to be honest, you'd think Ravindra Jadeja would be the first port of call when a match needs to be finished off. Dot ball. Oh wow, Dhoni has just made me eat my words in seconds, he pulls over deep midwicket for six, that was hit with some force! Dot ball to end the over.

Load More

Toss news

MS Dhoni wins the toss and CSK will bowl first. No changes to their playing XI.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in Qualifier 1 as the playoffs stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 kicks off from Sunday.

The two top-ranked sides will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening, with the winner getting a direct entry into the final. The loser will then await the result of the Eliminator — in which Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — and meet the victor in Qualifier 2.

Both the Eliminator and the second qualifier will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before Dubai hosts the grand finale for a second year running. The marquee clash will take place on 15 October.

Both Delhi and Chennai lost their final games of the round-robin stage while defending targets. On Thursday, three-time champions CSK posted a modest 134/6 on the board, which was easily surpassed by the Punjab Kings thanks to a blazing 98 not out off 42 balls by skipper KL Rahul as the 2014 runners-up ended the season on a high.

Delhi, on the other hand, suffered a last-ball heartbreak against RCB as the three-time runners-up recovered from a wobbly start thanks to an unbroken 111-run stand between Srikar Bharat (78*) and Glenn Maxwell (51*). Needing five off the last delivery, Bharat struck the winning six off Avesh Khan, clearing the long-on fence, to seal a memorable win.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the upcoming match between DC and CSK is concerned:

When will Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 between DC and CSK take place?

The match between DC and CSK will take place on 10 October, 2021.

Where will the DC vs CSK match take place?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the DC vs CSK match start?

The DC vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 23:48:24 IST

