Day after ICC's observation on BCCI, Indian board cautions global body against possible budgetary cuts

The BCCI has said it is expecting a spike in its expenditure as it has to take care of more state associations, in line with Justice (retd) Lodha-led panel's recommendations.

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2018

New Delhi: A day after International Cricket Council (ICC) listed disparity in income distribution as one of its weaknesses, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that it won't accept any possible move to cut down its budget or revenue.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

According to a report in Times of India, the BCCI has said it is expecting a spike in its expenditure as it has to take care of more state associations, in line with Justice (retd) Lodha-led panel's recommendations.

The ICC’s strategic working group (SWG) on Thursday met the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI office-bearers in the national capital to discuss its global strategy for game's growth.

“With the Lodha recommendations coming into effect, we have new members coming in. The north-eastern states have got full membership. They will get due grants from the board. We are investing heavily in women’s cricket as well. We can’t afford to lose out on any money,” the paper quoted a top BCCI official.

“Every board has its peculiar financial situations. It can’t be assumed that BCCI has enough. But BCCI needs to keep growing, strengthening its domestic cricket and infrastructure,” the official added.

The ICC had, on Wednesday, pointed out over-reliance on Indian board and fans as one of the major impediments in globalising the sport, and the observation has not gone down well with BCCI. The board asked ICC to change the language of its SWOT analysis as it gives a negative connotation.

Meanwhile, ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson said that India's revenue generation is a “strength and not weakness”.

“I would rather look on it as strength as we need Indian cricket as part of global strategy. It is due to this strength that we have such a huge cricket economy behind us. So it's not a weakness from ICC's point of view. It's just a reminder to other countries that they cannot rely on India alone,” Richardson said after the meeting.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

