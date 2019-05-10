First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Dawlat Zadran, Afghanistan bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Pacer crucial for Afghans with new and old ball at mega event

As first-choice opening seamer and lower-order wildcard, Zadran will play a key role with the ball at the start of the innings and the bat at the close.

Bertus de Jong, May 10, 2019 20:24:41 IST

Long characterised as the dependable workhorse of the Afghan pace attack, with press attention often focussed on the more flashy pair of Hameed Hassan and Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran is nonetheless a genuine fast bowler, generating surprising pace when he flings himself over his jutting, locked front leg. It’s an action few would coach into a young fast bowler, but it has served Zadran and Afghanistan well over the past eight years.

Dawlat Zadran bagged a hat-trick as Afghanistan beat West Indies in warm-up game. Twitter/@ICC

File image of Dawlat Zadran. Twitter/@ICC

He became the third Afghanistan bowler to take 100 ODI wickets when he trapped Ireland’s Tim Murtagh LBW in the first ODI at Dehradun in February, and like Murtagh, the veteran seamer has shown on occasion that he’s no bunny with the bat either. His ODI average of 20 is more than creditable for a number 10, and has been rising steadily throughout his career. A defiant, unbeaten 47 against Zimbabwe at Sharjah last year included six sixes, and his presence in the side means Afghanistan can clear the ropes almost all the way down.

His fitness ahead of the tournament is a concern however, Zadran having played only two competitive matches since the end of the World Cup Qualifier last year due to recurring shoulder issues. Generally the first seamer on the team sheet for Afghanistan, and one of the few sure picks in the side, his rehabilitation will be key to Afghanistan’s hopes in England.

As first-choice opening seamer and lower-order wildcard, Zadran will play a key role with the ball at the start of the innings and the bat at the close.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 20:28:25 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan National Cricket Team, Afghanistan World Cup Matches, Afghanistan World Cup Schedule, Afghanistan World Cup Squad, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Dawlat Zadran, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all