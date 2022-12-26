David Warner shared an emotional social media post ahead of his 100th Test match for Australia. The left-handed opener completed the landmark with the Australia vs South Africa Boxing Day Test match which began on 26 December at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Warner became the 14th Australian cricketer to play 100 Tests after he was named in the lineup for the MCG match against South Africa on Monday. The highly successful opener shared an emotional post before playing his 100th Test match.

“The little things we dream of!! One test match and a Baggy green. Now playing my 100th, words can not explain. Game day, let’s go!!,” Warner wrote on Twitter.

The little things we dream of!! One test match and a Baggy green. Now playing my 100th, words can not explain. Game day, let’s go!! https://t.co/H0oXbC88jb — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 25, 2022

In 182 innings and 99 Tests, Warner has smashed 7922 runs at an average of 46. He also has 24 centuries to his name and his highest score is 335 not out.

Warner has been in poor form lately and only scored three runs in two innings in the first Test as Australia defeated South Africa. But the lack of form is obviously not going to take the sheen off his great achievement.

“It’s the same old cliche but it’s obviously a massive occasion. “I’m living every housing commission boy’s dream — I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I’m doing that now,” Warner told reporters ahead of the MCG Test.

“My back’s up against the wall but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive and take on whatever opposition I’m going to face … I couldn’t be any more proud of myself, my family for getting me here and my closest friends.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.