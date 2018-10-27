First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd T20I Oct 26, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
ZIM in BAN | 3rd ODI Oct 26, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
WI in IND Oct 27, 2018
IND vs WI
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
ENG in SL Oct 27, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

David Warner walks off the field mid-innings after being sledged during club game in Australia

David Warner, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time.

Agence France-Presse, October 27, 2018

Sydney: David Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged during a Sydney grade game on Saturday, reports said.

The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time.

File image of David Warner. AP

File image of David Warner. AP

He had moved into the 30s when the incident unfolded, news.com.au reported.

The left-hander was apparently not happy with a jibe from an opposition player and told an umpire he was removing himself from the game.

The nature of the sledge was not known.

According to reports, a number of his teammates talked him into returning and he agreed after several minutes, going on to smash a century.

The drama lit up social media, with many not happy at Warner's reaction.

"Again, it is all about him," said one Twitter comment. "Umpires are there to deal with on field incidents, but not David ME ME ME Warner."

But the polarising figure also won support, with one fan calling for his immediate reinstatement to the struggling Australian team.

"David Warner has scored another century today 100 not out. Cricket Australia reinstate the legend," tweeted Dan Stapleton.

Warner, along with Steve Smith, was sent home in disgrace and banned over the tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa in March.

He was blamed as the instigator of the incident in which Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball with a piece of yellow sandpaper.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018

Tags : Ball-Tampering Scandal, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket Australia, David Warner, Randwick Petersham, South Africa, SportsTracker, Steve Smith, Sydney

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6707 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4145 134
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2784 121
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all