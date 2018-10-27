David Warner walks off the field mid-innings after being sledged during club game in Australia
David Warner, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time.
Sydney: David Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged during a Sydney grade game on Saturday, reports said.
The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time.
File image of David Warner. AP
He had moved into the 30s when the incident unfolded, news.com.au reported.
The left-hander was apparently not happy with a jibe from an opposition player and told an umpire he was removing himself from the game.
The nature of the sledge was not known.
According to reports, a number of his teammates talked him into returning and he agreed after several minutes, going on to smash a century.
The drama lit up social media, with many not happy at Warner's reaction.
"Again, it is all about him," said one Twitter comment. "Umpires are there to deal with on field incidents, but not David ME ME ME Warner."
But the polarising figure also won support, with one fan calling for his immediate reinstatement to the struggling Australian team.
"David Warner has scored another century today 100 not out. Cricket Australia reinstate the legend," tweeted Dan Stapleton.
Warner, along with Steve Smith, was sent home in disgrace and banned over the tampering scandal during the third Test in South Africa in March.
He was blamed as the instigator of the incident in which Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball with a piece of yellow sandpaper.
Updated Date:
Oct 27, 2018
