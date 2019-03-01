First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st ODI Feb 28, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 02, 2019
IND vs AUS
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

David Warner, Steve Smith unlikely to play last 2 ODIs against Pakistan, says Australia captain Aaron Finch

Steven Smith and David Warner are unlikely to take part in Australia's final two ODIs against Pakistan despite serving out their one-year ball-tampering suspensions during the series to be held in the UAE.

Press Trust of India, Mar 01, 2019 17:47:14 IST

The injured and banned duo of Steven Smith and David Warner are unlikely to take part in Australia's final two ODIs against Pakistan despite serving out their one-year ball-tampering suspensions during the series to be held in the UAE.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against India, the defending World Champions will take on Pakistan in the five-match series with the fourth and fifth ODIs slated on 29 and 31 March respectively.

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

Smith and Warner, both recuperating from elbow surgeries, will find their suspension end on 29 March but there are still serious doubts whether they will play the mega event or not. Smith has just started knocking and will take some more time to get fit.

"I don't think David Warner or Steve Smith will play that game (March 29). I am not a hundred percent sure on that but I don't think they will play that last one or two games," Finch said on the eve of the first ODI.

He also curtly put it when a reporter asked if he sees himself as a stand-in captain now that both Smith and Warner are set to be back.

"No, no, I am the captain, yeah," was his blunt response.

Just like Indian team is trying to balance the workload of its players, Australia are also grappling with similar problems with Ashes starting after the World Cup.

Asked about pacer Pat Cummins' workload, Finch said: "He bowled a lot throughout the Australian summer, particularly at the back end of the India Test series.

"I think having no cricket in April will help guys like Pat to freshen up. Again someone like (Mitchell) Starc, who has played no cricket needs to bowl. The workload of our fast bowlers needs to be balanced."

But playing 10 ODIs in a month (India and Pakistan series in March) is quite unprecedented in Australian cricket, said Finch.

"Playing 10 ODIs in a month is quite an unchartered territory for our fast bowlers. There will be a mix and match managing the workload."

Young batsman Ashton Turner is set to make his debut and the skipper is excited about that prospect. "Ashton Turner is a guy who will be making his debut in ODI cricket. We have seen how destructive he can be in domestic cricket, so really excited to see him get a go in international cricket as he is such a smart player.

"He is a diverse player who can bat in top couple or down the order. He is game smart and manages situations. He will be an important player, someone I am very interested to see."

It is the settled unit that makes India a very strong ODI side not only at home but in all conditions.

"It's a good question. Their batting is really strong. They have got in Virat, arguably the best player of all time in ODI cricket. Rohit has been in good form. They have quicks, who move the ball upfront and execute really well at the death. They play well everywhere to be pretty fair," Finch said.

"I think when you have a team that has played together for a long time, they understand each other well. Probably a settled group of 14 or 15 very good players are playing for a long time. That goes a long way as to why they have been so successful in particular," he elaborated.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 17:47:14 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Ashton Turner, Australia, Cricket, David Warner, India, India Vs Australia 2019, Pakistan, Sports, Steve Smith

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all