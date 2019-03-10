First Cricket
David Warner smashes quick-fire century on club cricket return from elbow surgery

David Warner plundered seven sixes and four fours in his 77-ball onslaught for Randwick-Petersham in a one-day game against Penrith that they lost.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 10, 2019 09:17:18 IST

Sydeny: David Warner smashed a rapid-fire century for his Sydney club side on his return from elbow surgery, reinforcing his destructive abilities ahead of the World Cup in England.

The opener plundered seven sixes and four fours in his 77-ball onslaught for Randwick-Petersham, better known as the Randy Petes, in a one-day game against Penrith that they lost.

File image of David Warner. AP

He was finally caught during Saturday's match, in front of a few dozen fans, off the bowling of 18-year-old left-armer Henry Railz, the Cricket Australia website reported.

Year-long ball-tampering bans from state and international for Warner and former Australian skipper Steve Smith run out on 28 March.

They were both left out of Australia's squad on Friday for the upcoming one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games.

Selector Trevor Hohns said they would be better served easing their way back at the Indian Premier League, which gets under way this month.

Both men were forced to pull out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament in January with elbow injuries and they underwent surgery.

Smith's injury was worse than Warner's and he is yet to return, although he picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.

"We all know they're two of the better players in world cricket," Hohns told reporters on Friday.

"So it's only natural we will take them seriously into consideration when we pick our World Cup squad. The main thing for them and us is to have them playing competitive cricket."

