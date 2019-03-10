David Warner smashes quick-fire century on club cricket return from elbow surgery
David Warner plundered seven sixes and four fours in his 77-ball onslaught for Randwick-Petersham in a one-day game against Penrith that they lost.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 11th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan's 'crackdown' on terror groups is far from unprecedented, choking militant outfits' finances key
-
Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but lack of clarity on 'mediation' leaves many unanswered questions
-
India accuses Pakistan of barring journalists from site of IAF strikes in Balakot, claims Islamabad has ‘plenty to hide’
-
Pakistan asks FATF to remove India from group reviewing efforts against terror financing, seeks ‘fair, unbiased’ report
-
Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a serpent's quest for salvation
-
Premier League: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick takes Manchester City four points clear; Southampton stun Tottenham
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो न्यूनतम आय गारंटी योजना को लागू करेगी: राहुल गांधी
-
आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका मेहता की शादी में देश और दुनिया की इन हस्तियों ने की शिरकत
-
एक बार फिर वाराणसी से चुनाव लड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी, दूसरी सीट पर अभी फैसला नहीं
-
नोएडा में ब्लू लाइन मेट्रो का हुआ विस्तार, पीएम मोदी ने किया उद्घाटन
-
पंचों के दर पर रामलला: राम को नजरिए नहीं जज्बातों के चश्मे से देखें हुजूर!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sydeny: David Warner smashed a rapid-fire century for his Sydney club side on his return from elbow surgery, reinforcing his destructive abilities ahead of the World Cup in England.
The opener plundered seven sixes and four fours in his 77-ball onslaught for Randwick-Petersham, better known as the Randy Petes, in a one-day game against Penrith that they lost.
File image of David Warner. AP
He was finally caught during Saturday's match, in front of a few dozen fans, off the bowling of 18-year-old left-armer Henry Railz, the Cricket Australia website reported.
Year-long ball-tampering bans from state and international for Warner and former Australian skipper Steve Smith run out on 28 March.
They were both left out of Australia's squad on Friday for the upcoming one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games.
Selector Trevor Hohns said they would be better served easing their way back at the Indian Premier League, which gets under way this month.
Both men were forced to pull out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament in January with elbow injuries and they underwent surgery.
Smith's injury was worse than Warner's and he is yet to return, although he picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.
"We all know they're two of the better players in world cricket," Hohns told reporters on Friday.
"So it's only natural we will take them seriously into consideration when we pick our World Cup squad. The main thing for them and us is to have them playing competitive cricket."
Updated Date:
Mar 10, 2019 09:17:18 IST
Also See
Steve Smith returns to nets for first time after elbow surgery, expected to be fit in time for IPL 2019
Cameron Bancroft cautious on Australia return despite red-hot form after ball-tampering ban
Shane Warne says Steve Smith, David Warner's hunger for runs after return from exile could propel Australia to World Cup victory