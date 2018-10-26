Australian opener David Warner on Friday announced that he has signed for Sylhet Sixers for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The 31-year-old made the announcement through a video on the Facebook page of the franchise.

In the video, Warner said: "I’m very excited to let you know that I'm now a Sixer. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sylhet Sixers family. See you soon!"

The Sixers is the third T20 franchise that Warner has joined this year as he continues to serve a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for ball-tampering scandal.

The CA ban prohibits Warner from playing international or domestic cricket in Australia, but he's allowed to play club cricket and in overseas competitions.

Since his ban in March 2018, Warner participated in inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada and played for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League.

Warner's ban comes to an end in March 2019 and the left-handed batsman will be available for next year's ODI World up.