David Warner signs for Sylhet Sixers for 2019 Bangladesh Premier League
David Warner, who is currently serving a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia for ball-tampering scandal, has signed for Sylhet Sixers for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid Congress protests, Supreme Court decides 'interim' CBI chief to remain in office, but without full power
-
Attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy: Andhra Pradesh govt sets up SIT to probe incident; TDP, YSR Congress trade charges
-
Leave No Trace review: Debra Granik returns with a subtle yet stirring drama about life on the fringes
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
Imran Khan secures $6 bn loan from Saudi Arabia: Cash-strapped Pakistan has little choice but to kowtow to Riyadh
-
Home disadvantage? Why Pro Kabaddi League teams have found it hard to succeed on their own patch
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
बीजेपी के बराबर सीटों पर ही लड़ेगी जेडीयू, पासवान खुश, कुशवाहा का क्या होगा ?
-
CBI vs CBI Updates: हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट के ऑर्डर का पालन करेंगे, जरूरत पड़ने पर कानूनी राय लेंगे- सीबीआई
-
CBI Vs CBI: कौन हैं एके पटनायक, जिन्हें सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी है बड़ी जिम्मेदारी
-
CBI Vs CBI: नागेश्वर राव के 'हाथ' बांधने वाले SC के फैसले की बड़ी बातें
-
हालिया घटनाओं ने सीबीआई की विश्वसनीयता को खत्म कर दिया था: अरुण जेटली
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Australian opener David Warner on Friday announced that he has signed for Sylhet Sixers for the upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
The 31-year-old made the announcement through a video on the Facebook page of the franchise.
In the video, Warner said: "I’m very excited to let you know that I'm now a Sixer. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sylhet Sixers family. See you soon!"
The Sixers is the third T20 franchise that Warner has joined this year as he continues to serve a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia (CA) for ball-tampering scandal.
The CA ban prohibits Warner from playing international or domestic cricket in Australia, but he's allowed to play club cricket and in overseas competitions.
Since his ban in March 2018, Warner participated in inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada and played for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League.
Warner's ban comes to an end in March 2019 and the left-handed batsman will be available for next year's ODI World up.
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2018
Also See
Nepal legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane signed up by Melbourne Stars for season 8 of Big Bash League
Ball tampering scandal was a 'WTF moment' that shocked us all, says former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland
James Anderson says Australian cricketers tried too hard to be 'that stereotypical team' that is aggressive