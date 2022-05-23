David Warner shares heartfelt post after DC get knocked out of IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle where he thanked the franchise for supporting him and his family during the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Warner’s emotional post comes after DC were knocked out of the cash-rich league as they lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in their last league-stage game on 21 May. In IPL 2022, the Rishabh Pant-led team finished the season with 14 points by standing in the fifth position on the table.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Australia opener assured that the Capitals will bounce back strongly next year. “To everyone involved @delhicapitals, thank you for opening your arms to my family and me. We can not thank you enough for the love and support,” a part of the post read.

Further in his post, he also thanked DC for allowing him into the franchise for which he will be ‘forever grateful’. Stressing over how each player and staff member put their efforts into winning, Warner stated that every individual player, background staff, digital team, and coach among others gave their best but sadly they could not get the results they wanted.

He also thanked his fans for their unending support asserting that ‘without you all, we don’t get to do what we love’. He ended his post with a note asking the fans to stay safe and take care.

Check his post here:



Warner was picked up by DC for Rs 6.25 crore in this IPL mega auction earlier this year. He was one of the prominent performers for the Capitals as he collected 432 runs from 12 matches. He also had an excellent strike rate of 150.52 along with an average of 48.00.

The playoffs for IPL 2022 will take place from 24 May in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.