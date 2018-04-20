Suspended Australian cricketer David Warner seems to have found a new calling away from cricket — that of a construction worker. Indeed videos have emerged showing the former Australia vice-captain in a white hard hat and black singlet working on a construction site.

But before you start to feel sorry for the former Australian opener, and believe that it was a desperate effort by Warner for a livelihood, here's a statement of fact — with ample time to spend, Warner had lent his hand to building his own house.

According to a report in news.com.au, Warner was working on his beachside mansion in the eastern Sydney suburb of Maroubra — a 900 sq m property that he bought for $4 million in December 2015.

Warner is seen with the words 'Project Manager' and 'Apprentice Celebrity' written on his hard hat, and there would have been an initial shock from the cricket fraternity before they realised the reality.

“Trucks have been coming and going for months, but then we don’t see anything for a couple of weeks. We expected this to be built by now — he bought the place ages ago and it’s not pretty to look at," one of Warner's neighbours told news.com.au.

Warner, along with the then captain of the side, Steve Smith was suspended for a year by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal last month. Warner was largely considered to be the ring leader of the ball-tampering scandal that saw rookie Cameron Bancroft trying to scuff up one side of the ball with a sandpaper, and then trying to conceal the evidence during the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town. The trio was sent home midway through the Test series after admitting to their misdemeanour.

Warner had unreservedly apologised for his part in the ball-tampering scandal and said it was a decision he “will regret as long as I live”.

Warner and Smith lost lucrative endorsement deals and IPL contracts following the controversy, and while it remains uncertain if he will play for Australia again, his career in the sport may not be over yet. Indeed there is a silver lining with Surrey coach and former Australian player Michael Di Venuto expressing interest to sign him. Though Warner, Smith and Bancroft are only allowed to play grade cricket in Australia, they are free to play in England if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

However, for the time being, Warner seem to be happy helping out with the construction of his mansion that had only moved at snail's pace so far. Warner is known to have played many a whirlwind knock. Can he help speed up the construction process now?