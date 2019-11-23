First Cricket
David Warner says having Ricky Ponting as assistant coach during 2019 World Cup was 'fantastic'

Australia batsman David Warner said having former player Ricky Ponting with the team during the World Cup was "fantastic".

Asian News International, Nov 23, 2019 19:00:16 IST

Melbourne: Australia batsman David Warner said having former player Ricky Ponting with the team during the World Cup was "fantastic".

David Warner says having Ricky Ponting as assistant coach during 2019 World Cup was fantastic

File image of David Warner. Reuters

"It was fantastic having Ricky there, he was like my old man," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Ponting was appointed as assistant coach to Justin Langer throughout the World Cup. Warner said Ponting's knowledge of the game is "ridiculous".

"Ricky was always checking in and I think we had breakfast, lunch, and dinner together, amongst the golf trips we had," he said.

"You look at his achievements as a cricketer - most successful captain, most successful (Australian) batsman - his knowledge of the game is ridiculous, so why wouldn't I hang out with a great like him and try to absorb all the knowledge he's got?" Warner added.

In the ongoing first Test, Warner displayed a brilliant performance against Pakistan as he scored 154 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan scored 240 runs in the first innings while Australia racked up a total of 580 runs. The visitors are now trailing by 276 runs and will resume their second innings from 64/3 on Sunday.

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs Pakistan 1st Test, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cricket, David Warner, ICC World Cup 2019 England, Ricky Ponting

