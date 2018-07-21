First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 4th ODI Jul 20, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

David Warner makes return to competitive cricket with appearance in Darwin's limited overs Strike League

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner has played his first cricket match in Australia since his ball-tampering suspension, scoring 36 in a one-day match in Darwin's limited overs Strike League.

Press Trust of India, July 21, 2018

Darwin: Former Australia vice-captain David Warner has played his first cricket match in Australia since his ball-tampering suspension, scoring 36 in a one-day match in Darwin's limited overs Strike League.

File image of David Warner: Twitter @CricketAus

File image of David Warner: Twitter @CricketAus

Warner played for the City Cyclones in the 50 overs match against the Northern Tide at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft, also suspended over the ball-tampering incident, played in the same competition on an adjacent ground.

Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months for their involvement in the incident during a test against South Africa at Cape Town in March.

Their suspensions cover international matches and Austalia's main domestic competitions but the trio is free to play in independent leagues such as the Strike League. Warner and Smith recently played in a Twenty20 tournament in Canada.

Warner played a bright inning yesterday before falling to a top-edged catch.

He also took a catch in the field.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cricket #Cricket Australia #Cricket News #David Warner #Sports #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #Strike League

Also See

3 brilliant weather apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3617 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all