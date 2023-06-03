David Warner has announced that he will retire from Test cricket in 2024. The 36-year-old opener made his Test debut in 2011 and has had a long illustrious career.

The left-hander however has struggled for runs recently and on Saturday said that he would want to retire from Test cricket after Australia’s Test against Pakistan at Sydney in January.

Warner has also added that the 2024 T20 World Cup can be the end of his cricketing career.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game,” Warner said on Saturday.

“I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia – I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

“If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then.”

Warner is currently in England, preparing for the World Test Championship final (7-11 June) against India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.