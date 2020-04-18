First Cricket
David Warner grooves to Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani on TikTok

David Warner has taken the internet by storm with a video showcasing him dancing to a blockbuster Bollywood number.

FP Trending, Apr 18, 2020 19:45:05 IST

The Australian cricketer who recently debuted on TikTok posted a video where he can be seen dancing with his daughter Indi to the superhit song Sheila Ki Jawani that features Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.


View this post on Instagram

Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

 

The cricketer captioned the video, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue.

Since being posted, it has already garnered close to 8 lakh views. In the video, Indi is wearing a yellow ghagra and grooving while Warner too can be seen pulling a few dance moves.

Warner debuted on TikTok by lip syncing to Toni Watson’s song Never seen the rain. He was accompanied by his children.

“Ok I have zero idea what’s going on but have been told to do tik tok by my 5yr old @davidbullwarner31 and I have zero followers I need some help please and they love @tonesandi,” read the caption.

In a recent interaction, Warner who has been pretty active on social media during the coronavirus lockdown rated the 2016 Indian Premier League title win with Sunrisers Hyderabad as one of the best memories of his career.

Warner was the captain when Sunrisers won their maiden IPL title by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore.

