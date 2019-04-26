First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

David Warner, Australia batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: 'Matraville mauler' eyes fresh start at marquee event

A lot of Australia's revival in the past three months has been based around a strong opening partnership. Warner readmission with Finch at the top will only add further stability.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 26, 2019 16:25:57 IST

Nicknamed the ‘Matraville mauler', David Warner is one of the rare commodities that took a while to implement his aggressive style from Test cricket into the 50-over format. After spending 12 months, away from international cricket there was always going to be skepticism regarding his form when he returned to competitive cricket. Having racked up over 500 runs, at a strike-rate in excess of 145 and an average of 70+ in 10 matches of the IPL, he has put those reservations to bed. However, IPL is not the World Cup and the competition will be stiffer, Warner has indicated positive signs.

File image of Australia's David Warner. AP

File image of Australia's David Warner. AP

Importantly, Warner’s elbow seems 100% after he underwent a minor surgery before the IPL. He has been throwing, diving and be able to execute every shot in his book without any hindrance.

In the two years prior to his suspension, Warner had been in stunning form in ODI cricket scoring nine centuries in 35 matches with an average of 54.72 and a impressive strike-rate of 103.43. Since the last World Cup, he is the only opener to amass over 2000 runs with a strike-rate over 100. Warner's ODI game has been on the rise since 2015 and he will be desperate to stamp his authority at the upcoming mega event. However, the left-hander has struggled in England, averaging only 31 from his 10 matches, but a fresh challenge is bound to motivate him for a stellar World Cup.

A lot of Australia's revival in the past three months has been based around a strong opening partnership. Warner readmission with Finch at the top will only add further stability. Warner can not only provide a quick starts, but he has also honed the ability to bat deep into the innings to lay the foundation for the middle order.

With over 100 matches under his belt and the experience of being part of 2015 winning campaign, along with his recent form, Warner is shaping up as one of the most influential members in the squad.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 16:25:57 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia National Cricket Team, Australia World Cup Matches, Australia World Cup Schedule, Australia World Cup Squad, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all