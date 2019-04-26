Nicknamed the ‘Matraville mauler', David Warner is one of the rare commodities that took a while to implement his aggressive style from Test cricket into the 50-over format. After spending 12 months, away from international cricket there was always going to be skepticism regarding his form when he returned to competitive cricket. Having racked up over 500 runs, at a strike-rate in excess of 145 and an average of 70+ in 10 matches of the IPL, he has put those reservations to bed. However, IPL is not the World Cup and the competition will be stiffer, Warner has indicated positive signs.

Importantly, Warner’s elbow seems 100% after he underwent a minor surgery before the IPL. He has been throwing, diving and be able to execute every shot in his book without any hindrance.

In the two years prior to his suspension, Warner had been in stunning form in ODI cricket scoring nine centuries in 35 matches with an average of 54.72 and a impressive strike-rate of 103.43. Since the last World Cup, he is the only opener to amass over 2000 runs with a strike-rate over 100. Warner's ODI game has been on the rise since 2015 and he will be desperate to stamp his authority at the upcoming mega event. However, the left-hander has struggled in England, averaging only 31 from his 10 matches, but a fresh challenge is bound to motivate him for a stellar World Cup.

A lot of Australia's revival in the past three months has been based around a strong opening partnership. Warner readmission with Finch at the top will only add further stability. Warner can not only provide a quick starts, but he has also honed the ability to bat deep into the innings to lay the foundation for the middle order.

With over 100 matches under his belt and the experience of being part of 2015 winning campaign, along with his recent form, Warner is shaping up as one of the most influential members in the squad.

