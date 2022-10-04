Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

David Miller’s quickfire cameo lights up final over of 3rd India-South Africa T20I

David Miller slammed 19 off just five balls to take South Africa to a huge total against India.

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, in Guwahati, India, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

David Miller slammed 19 runs off five balls in the third T20I between India and South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, as the Proteas posted 227/3 from 20 overs, after being put into bat first.

South Africa lost Tristan Stubbs in the second ball of the 20th over, with their score reading 207/3 at the time, but Miller slammed three sixes to take the visitors to a big total.

Deepak Chahar was the bowler bowling to Miller. The first ball Miller faced resulted in a dot ball. A length ball angling away, Miller tried for the slog but missed it completely.

Miller then hammered a 91-metre six, hitting it out of the ground and onto the roof at deep midwicket. It was a high full toss from Chahar, and to make matters worse, it was a height no-ball from Chahar, which meant a free-hit in the next ball. The free-hit delivery was a short ball from Chahar, and Miller was quick to clobber over deep midwicket for another maximum.

In the penultimate ball of the innings, Miller then slammed another big maximum, only to find the throat of Mohammad Siraj, with Siraj eventually stepping into the advertising cushions with the ball in his hand.

Rilee Rossouw slammed his maiden T20I ton, while Quinton de Kock (68) too played his part to guide South Africa to a big total. The Proteas are aiming to avoid a series sweep defeat, having already lost the series.

Updated Date: October 04, 2022 21:56:09 IST

